The three incumbents seeking re-election to the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of education took an early lead Tuesday night with vote-by-mail ballots and first results pushing the troika ahead of their lone challenger.
Physician Carol Karamitsos, retired Santa Barbara County sheriff's Cmdr. Dominick Palera and student affairs professional Diana Perez are vying to retain their seats against aviation professional and Santa Maria Airport District board member David Baskett.
As of 8:41 p.m., with 38.9 percent of the precincts reporting, Karamitsos leads the pack of four with 8,553 votes, 31.40 percent, of the first returns. Perez is currently second with 7,088 votes, or 26.02 percent, while Palera is in third with 6,571 votes, or 24.12 percent.
"That's great news for me," Karamitsos said when reached by phone Tuesday night. "I'm happy to be returning to the board to continue our work."
Baskett trails all three with 4,790 votes, or 17.58 percent.
Voters in the high school district -- which stretches from Guadalupe to Cuyama and Santa Maria to Los Alamos -- chose among the four candidates for three at-large seats on the board.
At a forum held in Santa Maria last month, Palera, Karamitsos and Perez expressed similar views on the state of the district's curriculum, graduation requirements and personnel matters, with Baskett often offering some vastly different positions on the issues.