The Junior Giants baseball league is returning to Santa Maria for another year of free children's baseball.
The program offers noncompetitive, co-ed baseball for youths from age 5 to 13 on behalf of the San Francisco Giants Community Fund and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department.
Registration for the baseball league can be completed at Gojrgiants.org and closes on April 30. Practice will begin June 6, before the June 25 opening day.
The program was designed by the professional baseball team to have local agencies, families and volunteers come together as a community to offer youths a chance to learn the basics of baseball while working on character development, important life skills and motor control and function.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.