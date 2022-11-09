Judy Frost, the incumbent for Trustee Area 5 of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, still held a lead over challenger Gabriel Morales when the updated election results were published Wednesday.
In the updated semi-official election night results, Frost led 5,018 to 4,135 over Morales, with Frost receiving 54.4% of the 10,967 votes recorded. Morales' total equated to 44.8% of the total votes counted.
Morales was able to trim some of Frost's lead in the updated vote count as he received 400 more in-person votes Tuesday. Morales was credited with 1,039 in-person votes to Frost's total of 618.
Frost received 4,400 mail votes to Morales' 3,096. On Wednesday, only 32.5%, or 10,967 of the 33,800 ballots sent to registered voters, factored into the results.
Frost, a local resident since 1989, was elected to the Board of Education in 2018, representing Trustee Area No. 5. She graduated from CSU Long Beach with a BS in Accounting and an MBA in Management from Pepperdine University.
Once she moved to Santa Maria, Frost got involved with the community. Her background spans for decades in the Santa Maria Valley, working in fields such as education, health care, arts and philanthropy.
Morales' educational career included time as Director of Vocational Education, Consultant for the State Department of Education and 10 years with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District where he provided "direct student support."
In the County Board of Education Trustee Area 1 race, Marybeth Carty led with 8,419 votes, whereas Rossane Crawford had 3,437 votes, according to semi-official results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.