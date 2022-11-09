Frost leads Morales in updated county
Judy Frost, the incumbent for Trustee Area 5 of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, still held a lead over challenger Gabriel Morales when the updated election results were published Wednesday.

In the updated semi-official election night results, Frost led 5,018 to 4,135 over Morales, with Frost receiving 54.4% of the 10,967 votes recorded. Morales' total equated to 44.8% of the total votes counted.

Morales was able to trim some of Frost's lead in the updated vote count as he received 400 more in-person votes Tuesday. Morales was credited with 1,039 in-person votes to Frost's total of 618. 

