100517 Jason Stilwell 02.jpg
Buy Now

Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell, seen here in 2017, submitted his resignation to the City Council on Wednesday. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell resigned on Wednesday, according to a city release.

Stilwell was appointed to the position of city manager in October of 2017, after beginning work for the City of Santa Maria in 2015 as Deputy City Manager. 

The City Council will meet in a closed session on Aug. 15 to begin the process of selecting the next city manager. Stilwell's last day is scheduled to be Sept. 22. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0