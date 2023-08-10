Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell resigned on Wednesday, according to a city release.
Stilwell was appointed to the position of city manager in October of 2017, after beginning work for the City of Santa Maria in 2015 as Deputy City Manager.
The City Council will meet in a closed session on Aug. 15 to begin the process of selecting the next city manager. Stilwell's last day is scheduled to be Sept. 22.
In a message to city employees, Stilwell said “It has been an honor working with you toward the successes we have achieved. I am proud of the City team and what we have accomplished.
"It is a long list that has served the community, City Council, and our colleagues well and has enabled us to secure and maintain the support of the Santa Maria community. It is with sincere gratitude that I resigned today from my position as City Manager for the City of Santa Maria.”
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino stated in a message from the city, that the City Council thanks Stilwell for his service and for all the City accomplished under his leadership.
"[Stilwell] and the staff kept the City on a steady course through the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and staffing challenges while maintaining quality services in the most efficient, cost-effective, and courteous manner possible,” Patino said.
The city manager is appointed by, and reports directly to, the City Council. The City Manager's Office provides direction and coordination of city government operations to ensure that the council's adopted service goals are met and that costs do not exceed budget restrictions.
Stilwell previously served as city administrator for Carmel-by-the-Sea, and assistant county executive officer for Santa Barbara County, among other positions in his career since 1991. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Cal Poly, a master of public administration degree from San Jose State University, and a doctorate in public affairs from the University of Colorado.