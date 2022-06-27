Real estate developer The Vernon Group presented its plan to turn the old Fallas Store downtown into 104 apartments Monday, a proposal that was well-received by Santa Maria's downtown revitalization committee.
"I like it, truly like it. It's a whole new concept," said Etta Waterfield, committee member and city councilmember. "I'm just thinking we've never done anything like this before and so let's just go for it."
The committee gave the designers a few notes, but was overwhelmingly supportive of the project. With no action required by the committee, their notes will be used as the developer works on its downtown permit. Once completed it will go to the City Council for approval before construction can begin.
The former discount store, which closed in April, would be turned into two stories of mostly studio apartments with lofted bed-space and some additional one-bedroom units. Besides the units themselves, the developer envisions a semi-public courtyard and rooftop community space. The complex will largely be targeted towards young professionals.
"When we studied this building we looked at it for potential commercial usage but we found that ... it doesn't lend itself to commercial," said Brad Vernon, CEO of the Vernon Group. "Once we started playing around with the residential aspect of Fallas, the big limitation is the existing structural [design], so these ended up as smaller units."
Parking for the structure would take over the triangular parking lot that currently hosts Downtown Fridays, but Vernon assured the committee that he'd already discussed it with event promoter Ed Carcarey and that Downtown Fridays will continue.
"There's plenty of options," Dana Eady, planning division manager said.
A date for the plans to be considered by the city council has not been set, but city staff expects it to be very soon.
"Staff is really excited about moving this, not only this component, but ... growing this into the much larger projects that we saw a part of today," said Andrew Hackleman, assistant city manager. "What we have with the city attorney's office right now are some final drafts ... so we expect that to be before the council members in the very near future."
The Fallas redevelopment project is just one of several that the Vernon Group is working on with the city at Town Center West. Including several city-owned lots, the group is working on developing six major projects that would completely overhaul the area.
"There's a lot of pieces to this, and I believe they are pieces that will ultimately completely change the face of downtown," said Cheun Ng, director of community development. "This is one of those once-in-a-generation type of proposals that we are seeing here today. The Fallas piece is one component of a larger vision."
In 2019, the city put out a call to local developers to submit proposals for several areas downtown, including two parcels next to Fallas within the Town Center West parking lot. By January 2020, the Downtown Revitalization Committee had heard pitches to turn that area into retail stores, beautified public space and apartments, among others.
The Vernon Group's plans call for a mixture of commercial and residential spaces, including two and three bedroom apartments, with open spaces for families. Some of the new structures will include additional parking as well. Some of the current businesses, like Las Comadres restaurant, would not be affected.
When asked by committee member and city councilor Gloria Soto about affordability, Vernon did note that his firm was looking into Housing and Urban Development funding for one of the projects.
"The smaller units are affordable by design, but we are going to have a relatively large affordable aspect to the bigger project," said Vernon. "We know that affordability's going to be there. We're just trying to find the most creative and effective way to move forward."
The various projects are in different stages of negations and development with the city, with Ng noting that the development agreements would be before the city council in the near future.
"This is something that we've talked about for decades," said Waterfield. "I've been in Santa Maria for 38 years, and we always talk about how we tore down our great old buildings to put in something new, but it wasn't quite what we intended. This project will be really good."