Michael Moats and Etta Waterfield have taken the lead in the Santa Maria City Council’s 3rd and 4th District races based on early election returns Tuesday.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Moats has garnered 758 votes for 49.45 percent, and Waterfield picked up 1,851 votes for 63.94 percent.
Candidates in the 3rd District include Moats, nonprofit development manager Gloria Soto and grocery store manager Raymond Acosta. As of 8:20 p.m., Soto has received 660 votes for 43.05 percent and Acosta has garnered 108 votes for 7.05 percent.
Councilman Jack Boysen, who lives in the 3rd District, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
Though Moats was elected in 2016 to a four-year term, he said he chose to run to align the council seat with the election cycle of his district. In his campaign, Moats highlighted the increased revenue Santa Maria has received from sales tax, property tax, hotel occupancy tax and permit fees.
Candidates in the 4th District include Councilwoman Waterfield and attorney Rafael Gutierrez. In early voting results, Gutierrez has received 1,026 votes for 35.44 percent.
During her campaign, Waterfield, who was first elected in 2014, highlighted the work the current council did to attract businesses to set up shop in Santa Maria as part of the Enos Ranch development.
Soto and Gutierrez were both political newcomers that entered the race for City Council this year. Both candidates made the revitalization of downtown Santa Maria a core part of their pitch to voters and campaigned on the need for new ideas in Santa Maria.
Acosta, who was running the 3rd District, said he entered the race to be an advocate for taxpayers.
This election marked the first time Santa Maria used a district system for its council elections. Four-year seats for the 3rd District, which roughly encompasses the southwest part of the city, and the 4th District, which encompasses the southeast portion, were up for election this year. The 1st and 2nd District seats, along with the position of mayor, will be voted on in 2020.
This year’s race, which came at a time when the city is facing multimillion-dollar annual deficits, drew both veterans of city government and political newcomers. Affordable housing, the revitalization of downtown and economic development were the issues most discussed during candidate forums.
This story will be updated as more election results become available.