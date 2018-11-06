It appears voters have chosen to return the incumbents to their three seats on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1 Board of Trustees, based on early unofficial results.
Following one of the more heated campaigns of the Santa Ynez Valley, it appears incumbent R. Brad Joos will be returned to the at-large seat, so far pulling in 1,370 votes, or 63 percent, compared to 792 votes, or 36.4 percent, for challenger Allen Anderson.
In the Division 2 race, incumbent Jeff Clay has garnered 401 votes, or 67.4 percent, to lead challenger Anita Finifrock with 193 votes, or 32.4 percent.
Incumbent Kevin Walsh is leading for the Division 3 seat with 330 votes, or 53.1 percent, compared to 292 votes, or 47 percent, for challenger Brian Schultz.