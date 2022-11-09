One incumbent and one challenger won two seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, according to unofficial results released Wednesday by Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Trustee Area 4 incumbent Diana Perez amassed 1,160 votes, or 65% of the ballots cast, to defeat challenger Raymond Acosta, who picked up 610 votes, or 34.2% of the ballots counted, according to the unofficial results with all 21 precincts reporting.

In Trustee Area 5, challenger David E. Baskett pulled in 3,092 votes for 51% of ballots counted compared to incumbent Dominick Palera, who garnered 2,911 votes for 48% of the ballots, with all 23 precincts reporting, according to the unofficial results.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you