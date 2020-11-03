Incumbent Alice Patino draws closer to winning third mayoral term in Santa Maria

In a three-person race for the Santa Maria mayor’s seat, incumbent Alice Patino held a strong lead in the first round of unofficial results with 11,888 votes, or 67.33%.

Patino was followed by challenger Will Smith, who earned 2,911 votes for 16.49% in initial returns. Challenger Alberto Ugalde received 2,748 votes for 15.56%, with 15 of 26 precincts reporting.

Mail-in results began coming in shortly after Patino finished a regularly scheduled meeting in the Santa Maria City Council chambers, with other candidates watching the race from their homes.

The mayor’s seat is a four-year term, which Patino has held since 2012 as the city’s first and only female mayor.

This election marks the first time that the mayor will preside over a fully district-based City Council. While council candidates are elected only by members of their district, the mayor is elected at-large.

The 2020 race also was the second time that challenger Will Smith faced off against Patino for the mayor’s seat, and challenger Alberto Ugalde’s first time running for office.

Election results remain unofficial until they are certified by election officials over the coming days.

Updated election results can be found on santamariatimes.com.

