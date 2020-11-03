Ibarra, Luke take early lead in Santa Ynez school district race; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents hold on

Election results Tuesday night for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez holding on for a return to their seats. Challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke took an early lead for one of two open seats with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.

Buellton Union School District

Early results show incumbent Andrew Morgan falling to challengers Allison Schwartz, Christy Nordgren and Sandra Enos Jordan with 283 votes or 8.44%. Schwartz took the top spot Tuesday night with 1,188 votes or 35.44%, while Nordgren was next in line in the polls with 977 votes or 29.15%. Enos trailed close behind with 890 votes or 26.55%.

College School District

Incumbent Kathleen Jackson of Santa Ynez with 644 votes or 22.53% fell short in her effort to seek another term. Challengers Erica Jane Flores of Santa Ynez and Calisse M. Courtney of Los Olivos have gained ground against Jackson, with 1,299 votes or 45.45%, and 893 votes or 31.25%, respectively.

Lompoc Unified School District

Lompoc's youngest candidate Alexander Murkison with 1,911 votes or 5.94% was last in line against challengers Janet Blevins with 6,436 votes or 20.02% and Tom Blanco with 6,242 votes, or 19.41%. Incumbent William “Bill” Heath held the lead with 5,462 votes or 16.99%, slightly ahead of challenger Kathi Froemming who had 4,852 votes or 15.09%. Gary Cox had 4,501 votes, or 14%, and Martin Casey, 2,612 votes or 8.12%.