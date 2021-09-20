Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Highway 154 Safety Committee will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, focusing on the latest traffic safety and improvement efforts for the highway.
Spanish language interpretation services will be available through Bridging Voices-Uniendo Voces, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, government affairs and public information manager for SBCAG.
Klemann said the meeting will feature presentations from state and local agencies, and the public can meet with and ask questions of representatives from Caltrans District 5, California Highway Patrol, SBCAG and local and state elected officials.
A committee agenda will be available at www.sbcag.org/meetings prior to Sept. 29, she said.
“As Santa Barbara County rebuilds our economy and more residents return to work, it is vital that we keep a close watch on public safety for Highway 154,” said Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who serves as committee chair.
“I encourage all members of the public who travel on Highway 154 to attend and participate in this committee meeting to hear the latest on regional safety initiatives and to share any comments or concerns,” she said.
The committee was formed in fall 2019 to raise awareness of regional initiatives and projects to help reduce fatalities and injuries, educate the public on traffic safety and support funding for public safety agencies to enforce traffic laws. The committee's last meeting was held in December 2019.
Five SBCAG directors are appointed to the committee. In addition to Hartmann, they are 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra, Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.
Ex-Officio members include 19th District Senator Monique Limón, 37th District Assemblyman Steve Bennett and representatives of the California Highway Patrol, Caltrans District 5, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Santa Barbara County Public Works Division.
The public has multiple ways of participating in the Zoom webinar, including by visiting Zoom at https://zoom.us, or calling 669-900-9128 for webinar ID 844 0520 1303 and using passcode 916453, or visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84405201303?pwd=aHZRcGJBamtlZHB3d1EwdS9GWHZlUT09#success
Members of the public can also sign up to be added to the Highway 154 Safety Committee agenda notification email list serv by emailing SBCAG at info@sbcag.org.