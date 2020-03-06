Huge tax increase, AB5 cleanup, infrastructure bills on horizon, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says

The biggest tax increase in state history, a raft of bills to clean up problems caused by Assembly Bill 5 and efforts to increase renewable energy sources are among the pieces of legislation on the horizon in California, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham told a luncheon audience Friday.
Cunningham, R-Paso Robles, who represents the 35th Assembly District, covered those and other topics in a legislative update to members of the Chamber Investor Program for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Radisson.
He also expressed frustration with state legislators for focusing their efforts on relatively trivial matters when major, pressing issues go unaddressed, referring first to the ban on plastic straws, which he indicated seemed reasonable, but was followed by a bill to ban paper receipts.
“We have a rising crime rate, we have the largest homeless population in the entire nation, we have an affordability crisis … and we’re dealing with banning paper receipts,” Cunningham said. “Where are our values?”
Cleaning up the problems caused by AB 5 not only for businesses but also for independent contractors is one of the issues he said he hopes can be resolved in the upcoming legislative session.
AB 5 limits how many times a business can use an independent contractor without hiring that person as a regular employee, and Cunningham said it has “fired an arrow into the heart” of the American tradition of self-employed people to set their own hours, their own compensation and which jobs they take.
“There are a host of industries really being harmed by this bill,” Cunningham said. “Except for the gas tax, I’ve gotten more complaints about AB 5 than any other bill.”
He noted that so far this year, 37 bills have been introduced to deal with problems caused by AB 5.
Cunningham said that in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, Californians can expect to be bombarded by campaign messages for the California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative, more commonly referred to as the Split Roll Initiative.
He said proponents of the initiative have about $500 million to spend promoting what he called “the largest tax increase ever in California” at $10 billion per year when the state is expecting a $6 billion budget surplus this year.
Cunningham said it’s part of a “two-prong effort” to eliminate Proposition 13, which was passed by voters in 1978 and rolled back property tax rates and capped the rate at 1% of the value at the time of acquisition.
Infrastructure improvement is one of three areas that could free up the area’s economic potential and one Cunningham said he’s spent a lot of time working on, including nuclear power and alternative energy sources like wind power.
He said when San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station closed, carbon emissions in California rose by 35% in one year.
Now Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to be shut down by 2025, which will not only affect carbon emissions but also will impact jobs and the local economy.
Cunningham said he’s sponsoring a “hail Mary bill” to have nuclear energy reclassified as a renewable source and is supporting a wind farm off the coast of Morro Bay that could generate 2 gigawatts of power and replace all the electricity produced by Diablo Canyon.
He said the state will have to make great strides in alternative energy if it is to meet its reduction goals of 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2045.
He pointed out that if electric vehicles were given to 10% of California’s population, the state wouldn’t have enough charging stations and couldn’t generate enough electricity to supply them.
But Cunningham was optimistic about this area’s future.
“If we [develop] our water supply and infrastructure and [provide] retraining for Diablo people, the sky is the limit for the Central Coast,” he said.