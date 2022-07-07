When Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County last Friday as a result of the Alisal fire back in October, it seemed a bit late to some residents, who also questioned what exactly it would do for the county.
But the lag time is not unusual for an incident of that size, a county spokeswoman said, and while the declaration so far only directly benefits Caltrans and residents left unemployed by the fire, officials are hoping a second declaration will help the county recoup some of its costs, which were considerable.
The damage done
The Alisal fire erupted mid-afternoon Oct. 11, 2021 on the north-facing slope above Alisal Reservoir, crept up over the ridge line, then raced down the south slopes through Arroyo Hondo Preserve to Highway 101 before it was fully contained Nov. 20.
It charred an estimated 16,970 acres, shut down Highway 101 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, damaged culverts and guard rails, burned county facilities and destroyed 12 homes before it was declared “out” Dec. 3.
Even before full containment, the total cost of fighting the blaze, repairing damage and economic losses were estimated to exceed $80 million, which did not include the value of the destroyed homes.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Chief Mark Hartwig estimated the cost to fight the fire was $19.5 million and the damage to California’s economy at $14 million per day while the freeway and rail lines were closed.
County Public Works Department Director Scott McGolpin said the bulk of the new Tajiguas Landfill and ReSource Recovery Center was spared, but the biofilter and the greenwaste facility were damaged.
McGolpin estimated the repair cost and loss of revenue at more than $20 million.
What the declaration does
Kelly Hubbard, director of the County Office of Emergency Management, said despite the Alisal fire’s costs, it took until July 1 for the governor to declare the fire a disaster because the Alisal was considered a “smaller fire.”
When a really big incident happens, state and federal disasters are declared right away, often as the disaster is still unfolding, and that immediately opens up Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
In fact, the declaration notes FEMA did approve a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help with "mitigation, management, and control” of the Alisal fire.
“With smaller fires, a longer process is involved,” Hubbard explained. “A lot of it is asking for reimbursement, so a lot of documentation is required.”
She said the purpose of the California Disaster Assistance Act is to reimburse counties “when costs are beyond our resources.”
Such is the case with the Alisal fire, where the county has already spent a lot of money on not only fighting the fire but on recovery efforts.
Hubbard also noted that because there have been so many incidents throughout California, the state is backlogged on processing documentation.
“What this proclamation did is allow Caltrans to ask for federal assistance for repairs,” she said. “It also provided assistance for unemployment for those who lost … jobs because of the fire.”
The proclamation specifically directs Caltrans to “formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program … in order to obtain federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction.”
It also says provisions of the Unemployment Insurance Code “imposing a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants are suspended" for all those who were unemployed as a direct result of the Alisal fire and applied for unemployment benefits between Oct. 11 and April 11.
While the proclamation says the “Office of Emergency Services shall provide assistance to local governments, if appropriate, under the authority of the California Disaster Assistance Act,” it doesn’t specifically direct reimbursement to the county.
“We’re still hoping for a second determination,” Hubbard said. “If we get CDAA [approval], it would only reimburse us for damages incurred from the Alisal fire. … We could potentially get 75% reimbursement for repair of roads and the preserve … but not for any new projects.”