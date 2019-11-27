A Guadalupe low-income housing project dating back to the 1950s is in line for a complete reconstruction.
The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, which owns and operates the 52-unit Guadalupe Ranch Acres project, has submitted plans with the city calling for a complete reconstruction of the development.
Robert Havlicek, executive director for the Housing Authority, said much of the infrastructure of the development was nearing the end of its useful life after over 60 years of use, necessitating a redevelopment of the property.
The new project will expand the number of units from 52 to 80 while maintaining a similar amount of open space by switching to two-story structures.
The name of the development will be renamed Escalante Meadows in honor of Staff Sgt. Augustin Escalante, a war hero from Guadalupe who fought and died in France during World War II.
You have free articles remaining.
A park will stand at the center of Escalante Meadows, which also will feature a 19,000-square-foot community center with an early childhood learning center, said Larry Deese, a senior planner with the Housing Authority.
“We’re putting a significant investment back into what we already have,” Deese said.
In addition, the organization’s plans call to do away with the old masonry structures and instead build the units out of wood, providing better insulation for tenants.
“These will be high-quality units,” Havlicek said. “It’s a Spanish-style setting — it’ll look beautiful and timeless.”
Havlicek said the Housing Authority was still in the process of arranging financing for the reconstruction and that the organization anticipated breaking ground at the end of 2020 at the earliest.