A bill that would provide financial relief to Central Coast restaurants whose business was damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic was passed Thursday by the House of Representatives and will now head to the Senate.
Relief for Restaurants & Other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act would deliver $55 billion to replenish funding for California restaurants and establish a new program supporting other small businesses impacted by the pandemic, said Rep. Salud Carbajal, who co-sponsored the legislation.
The bill will amend the American Rescue Plan Act to assist restaurants that applied for but were unable to receive funding because the money ran out and the portal closed.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund distributed $5 billion to restaurants across California — including over $97 million for more than 400 restaurants in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, Carbajal said.
But when the funds were depleted, it left more than 170,000 restaurants unable to obtain relief, but those applicants will be automatically placed in a queue to receive funds if the legislation is passed by the Senate, House officials said.
In addition to replenishing the fund with $42 billion, the bill would also provide $13 billion to establish the Hard Hit Industries Award Program to assist California small businesses with 200 or fewer employees that experienced a loss of 40% or more in revenue, Carbajal said.
It would also update the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program to provide Central Coast entertainment venues with more time and flexibility to use federal relief funds, he said.