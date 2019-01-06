Editor's Note: This is the first in an ongoing series examining Santa Maria city finances.
Hotel costs for nine of the 11 trips taken by the Santa Maria City Council since January 2015 exceeded federal guidelines, sometimes by more than $100 a night, according to a review of public records by the Santa Maria Times.
Additionally, during an April 2016 trip to Washington, D.C., taken by former Police Chief Ralph Martin, the city's cost exceeded the General Services Administration (GSA) nightly hotel rate by more than $200, according to a review of hundreds of pages of travel authorizations, expense reports, emails, receipts and other documents received through a public information request.
City officials largely stayed within the GSA's per diem for meal costs, however, and were not reimbursed by the city when they went over.
The travel cost records were reviewed as part of an ongoing examination of city finances by the Santa Maria Times.
The GSA sets limits on nightly lodging and meal costs during travel by federal government employees. The rates, which are updated annually, vary by county and month to account for more expensive travel due to location and busier travel periods. Many city governments — including Santa Maria — make it a policy to have travel costs fall within GSA rates, if at all possible, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
“Because we’re using public funds, we need to make sure we’re following the rate,” Van de Kamp said. “We want to make sure we’re using taxpayer money wisely.”
City Manager Jason Stilwell said city policy calls for officials to stay at hotels that are economical, accessible and within GSA rates. He said the city makes every attempt to stay within GSA rates, but the high hotel costs in certain cities, like Washington, D.C., can make it difficult to do so.
Travel authorizations are reviewed by the official traveling, a supervisor or department head and the city manager, Stilwell said, adding that when a planned trip is found to exceed GSA rates the city reviews it to determine if it’s necessary travel or whether it’s possible to arrange the trip in a more economical way.
“‘So we’ll ask them, ‘Hey, do you really have to go? Can you find a cheaper place?’” Stilwell said.
Last-minute changes to the schedule or short notice before trips sometimes result in a trip exceeding GSA rates, Stilwell said. “Often times there’s a small window to travel so the rates aren’t what they would have been had we had more time to plan it,” he said.
Stilwell said the city approved the travel requests for many trips where lodging rates exceeded the federal maximum because employees stayed at a hotel where the conference or meeting was held, which helped avoid extra expenses involved in traveling from a different hotel such as parking charges.
Mayor Alice Patino said the trips to the nation’s capital and state conferences were valuable for the city and city staff.
“Residents need only look at the results to understand the value of our trips, most of which are for training to stay current,” she said, adding that the trips were an investment in providing contemporary education to city staff and elected officials. “The city is very conservative with travel and every requested trip is thoroughly evaluated for justification," she said.
The trips to Washington, D.C., advanced the city’s interests and helped secure federal funds for a new ladder truck for the fire department and millions of dollars to rehabilitate the Santa Maria River Levee, Patino said.
When a state conference the city plans to attend is announced, council members are notified and encouraged to attend, Van de Kamp said. Each council member then chooses whether to go.
Van de Kamp noted the mayor and council members have stayed within their collective travel budget, which has ranged from $9,090 during the 2015-16 fiscal year to $13,973 in 2018-19. The 2018-19 budget average for the mayor and three council members who traveled at city expense was $3,493.25 per person. Former Councilman Jack Boysen elected not to attend any conferences on city business during the reviewed period.
Boysen said he chose not to travel last year because he did not think it was appropriate to travel at city expense when he planned to retire from the City Council, and that a scheduling conflict kept him from attending in 2017.
“Before that, the city was under such tight budget constraints that unnecessary travel and training was discouraged and I did not feel it appropriate to be attending such functions when we were asking our employees to forego other training opportunities,” Boysen said. “I did attend the first [League of California Cities] event for new council members when first elected in 2010.”
The city's travel budget is comparable to the Santa Barbara mayor and City Council travel budget for 2018-19, which was $6,939 for the mayor and $2,460 for each of the six council members, which averages $3,099.86 per person.
The total cost for the 12 trips reviewed by the Santa Maria Times was $53,403.14 and included visits to Washington, D.C., and conferences in various California cities.
D.C. trips
During a two-day trip to the United States Capitol in April 2016 to testify in front of Congress about the murder of Santa Maria resident Marilyn Pharis, taxpayers paid $514.10 a night for former Police Chief Martin's stay at the Renaissance DC, a four-star hotel located within a mile of the White House.
That stay exceeded the GSA's rate for hotel expenses.
Without the tax, Martin’s lodging was $424 one night and $474 the other, averaging $449 a night. The nightly GSA rate — which excludes taxes — for that time period in the U.S. capital was $226.
Stilwell said the cost of Martin’s trip was high because he was invited to testify in Congress just two weeks prior to the trip taking place. “Congress invited him to testify on short notice and we accommodated the request of Congress as best as we were able to,” he said.
The total hotel cost for Martin’s trip was $2,019.52, according to city records.
In May 2015, Patino and former Utilities Director Rick Sweet traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Santa Maria’s federal lobbyist, Greg Burns, for three days at a total cost of $4,028.74.
During that trip, the city paid $411.06 per night — or $359 without tax — for both of them to stay three nights at the Renaissance DC hotel. During May 2015, the GSA rate was $229 — $130 less than what was spent each night for Patino and Sweet.
During a second trip to Washington, D.C., in May 2016, taken by Patino, Stilwell and then-City Manager Rick Haydon, the city paid $344.64 a night — $301 without tax — for three nights at the Renaissance DC for each official. During that period, the federal maximum for Washington, D.C. was $226 a night.
Van de Kamp said that when city officials travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with Burns, they try to make the most of the trip by scheduling far in advance to fit as many meetings as possible into the time spent there.
“They will have back-to-back meetings, with the lobbyist there at the side,” Van de Kamp said.
Stilwell said the city has not sent a delegation to Washington, D.C., since 2016 and instead had the city’s federal lobbyist travel to Santa Maria for face-to-face meetings.
Travel to conferences
For an October 2016 trip to the League of California Cities (LOCC) Annual Conference in Long Beach, Santa Maria sent six people at a cost to the city of approximately $7,000, including conference registration fees, meals, parking and other incidental expenses. Patino, Haydon, former Community Development Director Larry Appel, former City Attorney Gil Trujillo, former City Councilwoman Terri Zuniga and City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield attended.
Hotel costs at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach from Oct. 5 to 7 for all six officials was $3,500.48. Hotel receipts for Patino and Waterfield, which were provided to the Santa Maria Times, showed a nightly cost, excluding tax, of $209 for the second and third nights of the trip. The pre-tax cost for the first night of the trip was $189 for Patino and $199 for Waterfield. During that time, the GSA rate was $158 per night for October 2016 in the Los Angeles area.
During LOCC meetings, city officials review new state laws that affect them, attend training seminars and discuss statewide priorities as a collective group of cities, Stilwell said.
Stilwell said the city makes an attempt to book hotel rooms quickly for LOCC conferences but sometimes cannot fit within GSA guidelines because nearby hotels quickly sell out after the dates for each conference are announced.
When a planned trip for city business will not fall within the GSA rates, Stilwell said the city explores other lodging options, if possible.
Van de Kamp said the city has policies in place to make sure all travel is needed for city business.
“It has to have a direct nexus to your job,” Van de Kamp said. “We have to justify everything. Everything has to be business-related and defensible.”
There were two conferences on the subject of gang violence during 2017 and 2018 in the Los Angeles area — which cumulatively cost the city $4,773.28 — that fell within GSA rates.
The 2017 LOCC conference in Sacramento involved the travel of five city officials — Patino, Stilwell, Trujillo, Waterfield and Councilman Michael Cordero — at a total cost of $6,179.77, according to records provided to the Santa Maria Times. Hotel expenses for the trip were $3,252.21. Patino, Stilwell and Trujillo’s costs at the Sheraton were $214.46 per night — $186 without taxes. Hotel costs, without tax, for Cordero and Waterfield were $169 per night for three nights at the Holiday Inn. During that period, GSA rates for Sacramento were $119 a night.
The 2018 Mayor and Council Members Executive Forum in Monterey, attended by Patino in late June, cost the city $1,094.93. The mayor’s lodging at the Marriott cost $211.64 per night — or $183 without taxes — for two nights. GSA rates for the Monterey area in June 2018 were $142 a night.
The most recent trip taken by a total of seven city officials was the September 2018 LOCC event in Long Beach. The total cost to the city — which sent Patino, Waterfield, Cordero, Trujillo, Stilwell, Councilman Michael Moats and Parks and Recreation Director Alex Posada — was $10,748.09. Lodging for three nights at the Westin Long Beach was $743.01 — or $215 per night without tax — for six of the officials.
Nightly lodging costs at the Hilton Long Beach for Moats, who registered for the conference later than the rest of the attendees, were slightly less at $459.29 for two nights or $199 per night without tax. The GSA rate for Long Beach in September was $173 a night.