A new detailing building approved last week by the Santa Maria Planning Commission will also provide high-level charging for electric vehicles, a spokesman for the company said.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved a planned development permit to construct a 1,750-square-foot, two-bay automotive detailing facility on the northwest corner of the Honda dealership’s 4.27-acre lot at 1735 S. Bradley Road.

A planned development permit was required for the new building because it was not included in the permit for the dealership building and associated improvements, said Carol Ziesenhenne, senior planner for the city.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

