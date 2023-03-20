A new detailing building approved last week by the Santa Maria Planning Commission will also provide high-level charging for electric vehicles, a spokesman for the company said.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved a planned development permit to construct a 1,750-square-foot, two-bay automotive detailing facility on the northwest corner of the Honda dealership’s 4.27-acre lot at 1735 S. Bradley Road.
A planned development permit was required for the new building because it was not included in the permit for the dealership building and associated improvements, said Carol Ziesenhenne, senior planner for the city.
Ziesenhenne said the structure will replace about 10 parking spaces but will essentially just relocate service customer spaces and noted the dealership has rooftop parking and is “overparked.”
Jacob Weintraub, who requested the permit on behalf of the Honda dealership, said the building will serve another purpose as well.
“I guess the only thing I would add is that we’re going to be using the building for our [electric vehicle] readiness that Honda is pushing,” Weintraub said. “They’re asking us to start installing high-level EV charging stations and some additional equipment.
“So we’re still going to be washing the vehicles in the wash bay,” he explained. “But we’re going to be [bringing them] out of the wash bay and detailing them in this building, and then also utilizing it for the additional equipment that Honda is asking for for EV readiness, so we’re excited about that as well.”
Commissioner Yesameen Mohajer, considering the Bill Libbon Elementary School located across Shepard Drive, asked what impact the new building would have on traffic at that location.
Weintraub said it would not change the number of vehicles using that entryway.
Commission Chairman Tim Seifert asked whether the electrical service to the site could handle the additional demand of high-level chargers.
“We did initially design the main service to handle EV charging — probably not the amount of EV charging we’ll eventually need — but we do have existing capacity with the existing service to handle the demands that they’re asking for currently,” Weintraub responded.
He also verified Seifert’s assumption that a car wash is planned for the adjacent vacant lot and said the parking lot at the western end of that lot is designated for retail space but the Honda dealership is currently using it for parking.
Sisters of St. Francis tract map
In other action, the commission unanimously granted a one-year time extension on a vesting tentative tract map for the Sisters of St. Francis’ planned subdivision of a parcel at 124 S. College Drive.
A vesting tentative tract map for the project was approved by the commission Dec. 18, 2019, and those are only valid for three years, said Dana Eady, Planning Division manager.
The extension will give the organization time to file the final tract map, which is currently being prepared, Eady said.
The organization, which is affiliated with Dignity Health, intends to subdivide the 6.9-acre property into three parcels.
Laurie Tamura of Urban Concepts said the Sisters of St. Francis have partnered with Nick Thompkins and People’s Self-Help Housing to prepare development plans that will be submitted to the Planning Commission.
Currently, the property is the home of Marian Residence in the original Our Lady of Perpetual Hope Hospital, more commonly known as Sisters' Hospital, which opened in 1940.
Commissioner Tom Lopez asked if the structure had been assigned any kind of historical designation.
Eady said she didn’t recall it being on the list but could find out.
“It may be,” she said. “It is an older building and would probably qualify.”
Commissioners also agreed to continue a hearing on Conserv Fuel’s renovation plans for the gas station on East Stowell Road to the April 5 meeting at the company’s request.
After hearing city staff’s concerns about potential circulation problems from a proposed new diesel fuel canopy, the company decided to remove the diesel canopy from the project but didn’t have enough time to redraw plans before the March 15 meeting.