Santa Maria's 2021 class of Hometown Heroes includes not only veterans and active military members but also essential workers in the medical field, social services and agriculture who have been recognized as heroes in their own right for their work during the pandemic.
Hometown Heroes was launched in 2016 as a way to honor those who have served or are serving in the military. This year, the community was encouraged to also nominate first responders, health-care professionals and other essential workers.
Twenty total honorees are included in the 2021 class. Along with 19 individual residents, Marian Regional Medical Center health-care staff and CEO Sue Andersen were recognized.
Honorees received certificates of appreciation from the Santa Maria City Council during its Tuesday meeting at the Veterans Memorial Center, and will have a 3-by-6 commemorative banner displaying their photo along College Drive for the next six months.
The 2021 Hometown Heroes are as follows:
