Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra looks out over the upper lawns of the Willemsen dairy property and to the 20-acre field below in this September 2020 file photo. Sierra played a major part in the city acquiring the property set aside for community use.
Buellton City Clerk Linda Reid conducts the swearing in of King, who participated remotely, and new council members Hudson Hornick of District 1 and David Silva, District 4, far left with right hands raised.
Congressman Salud Carbajal, second from right, talks about the all-electric drive train in the new Clean Air Express commuter bus with Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and state Sen. Monique Limón, from left, and SBCAG board member and Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra, right, during the unveiling of the bus held in January in Buellton.
Holly Sierra ended her six-year run as Buellton's mayor with an official handing off of the gavel Thursday evening after the last 2022 City Council meeting was conducted.
Before the Dec. 8 regular meeting phased into a special meeting where newly elected mayor Dave King and two new council members were sworn in, the first order of business was conducted.
Council members unanimously voted to approve the minutes from the Nov. 10 regular meeting, the proposed 2023 calendar of City Council meetings and the treasurer's monthly report.
A short break was taken then Sierra, for the last time at the dais, motioned City Clerk Linda Reid to conduct the swearing in of King and new council members Hudson Hornick of District 1 and David Silva, District 4.
"I'm going to step down, I think, and let our new mayor take over the council reorganization," said Sierra as she gathered her belongings and left the dais while those in attendance showered her with applause.
King, who joined the meeting remotely due to a confirmed case of COVID, raised his right hand via Zoom alongside Hornick and Silva, and took his oath of office. The latter two took a seat at the dais.
Sierra was called from the gallery to be recognized by peers and local officials.
Councilmember John Sanchez presented Sierra "with a small token of our appreciation," in place of King who narrated the gift-giving as the council chambers erupted in more applause.
"I would just like to say that Holly's been on council since 2008 — we both got elected at the same time," King said. "Holly loves her community, and she shows it in the tireless effort she has made as a councilmember and as the mayor for several terms."
He recalled that despite not always finding agreement on every issue over the years, the two remained friends — many times agreeing to disagree.
"And many times we were on the same sheet of music, which, I think, is how politics really should work," King said. "You can come to a compromise and still be friends about it."
He said his hope is that Sierra remains a strong voice in the community, and plans to seek out her advice as newly elected mayor.
"I just wanted to say to Holly that it's been a great pleasure serving with you all of these years," King added. "I hope the absolute best for her and her husband, Frank Sierra."
Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann then took the floor to present Sierra with a special resolution honoring the three-term mayor on her retirement from the council after 14 years of dedicated service.
Sierra moved to Buellton in 1998 and served for 14 years as Buellton's Post Master with the U.S. Postal Service before retiring in 2016.
She was elected to the Buellton City Council twice, and three times as mayor — most recently in 2020 — while simultaneously representing the town by serving on a number of local and regional boards including Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District both of which Hartmann also serves.
"Holly is someone who makes serving on boards fun," Hartmann noted. "After Frank, she loves the city and people of Buellton."
Buellton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Vreeland brought "Buellton swag" to the meeting which she presented to Sierra. It included a map of the town — "so in case you get lost," Vreeland chided, a picnic blanket, a bottle of wine and a wine cup.
"We just want to wish Holly all the best in he retirement form the council," Vreeland said. "We so appreciate all the years of service that she's given to our city and our community and also the support she shown us at the Visitors Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce and believing in tourism and what it can do for our community."
Working through tears and away from the mic, Sierra turned to members of staff and those in the audience to deliver her gratitude.
"This is the best job," she said, thanking council, staff and her family who she said, laughing, "know more about Buellton than any resident."
"It's a pleasure to serve Buellton," Sierra said. "I love this town. It's been an honor."
In other business:
– Mayor Dave King nominated John Sanchez as vice mayor, as he "is well qualified to stand in on my behalf," he said. Council member Elysia Lewis seconded the motion which passed 5-0.
– Three empty seats were filled on the Buellton Planning Commission, with four applicants giving live interviews before council members who then gave a majority vote in favor of the following candidates: Shannon Reece, Laura Romano DeFazio and Marcilo Sarquilla.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.