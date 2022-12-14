Holly Sierra ended her six-year run as Buellton's mayor with an official handing off of the gavel Thursday evening after the last 2022 City Council meeting was conducted.

Before the Dec. 8 regular meeting phased into a special meeting where newly elected mayor Dave King and two new council members were sworn in, the first order of business was conducted.

Council members unanimously voted to approve the minutes from the Nov. 10 regular meeting, the proposed 2023 calendar of City Council meetings and the treasurer's monthly report. 

121322 Buellton City Council Meeting 2.png

Buellton City Clerk Linda Reid conducts the swearing in of King, who participated remotely, and new council members Hudson Hornick of District 1 and David Silva, District 4, far left with right hands raised.

