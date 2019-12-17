Safety, road upgrades and community concerns about Highway 154 were highlighted during a town hall meeting hosted by state and local agencies Monday in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building.
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Highway 154 Safety Committee hosted the event, which included both an open house and meeting.
During the open house, residents had a chance to meet and ask questions of representatives from Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol, as well as local and state elected officials.
The first meeting of the Highway 154 Safety Committee followed and drew a crowd of more than 120 people.
“We have all been touched by this particular issue,” said state Assemblywoman Monique Limón. “We hear you and what we are trying to do today, and the goal today, is come together to continue discussing this issue.”
A fiery collision on Highway 154 in October that resulted in the deaths of a Solvang mother and her two children triggered the meeting, Limón said.
John Roderick Dungan, 28, of Santa Barbara is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her children, 2-year-old Lucienne Bley Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Bley Gleason.
Investigators says he intentionally slammed his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro head-on into the 2013 Chevrolet Volt driven by Bley on Oct. 25 near the Cold Spring Bridge.
After the crash, residents again raised concerns about safety issues along the curvy, two-lane highway that covers just over 32 miles.
Michael Becker, who spoke on behalf of the County Association of Governments, confirmed traffic safety and simulation studies will be completed by June.
A man accused of killing a mother and her two kids in a fiery collision on Highway 154 last October is asking a judge to close the case to the public.
“Our focus, through our study, is the roundabout [intersection of highways 154 and 246],” Becker said.
According to a statistic provided by the association, traffic volume on Highway 154 increased about 5% between 2013 and 2017. During that four-year span, volumes on all state highways rose about 10%.
During Monday's meeting, residents shared concerns about an increase of tourists on Highway 154, citing a noticeable climb in traffic on the roadway.
Santa Ynez resident and the founding member of the Santa Ynez Opportunity Thrift Shop, Karen Jones, offered this suggestion, which drew some applause: “Let’s talk about making 154 a toll road.”
Others related that drivers often stop to take pictures of the Santa Barbara view only to crash into other cars.
“It’s an extraordinary beautiful ride, but an extraordinary dangerous one,” said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, who represents the 19th District that encompasses Santa Barbara County and parts of Ventura County.
She added that she has taken Highway 154 on trips from her home in Santa Barbara to PCPA in Santa Maria.
“We, as drivers on the road, have to take some responsibility and make sure we’re driving safely and be attentive,” Jackson said. “When you look at some of the statistics, the majority of the accidents that have occurred on [Highway] 154 are speeding and [making] unsafe turn movements.
"And the accidents are more likely to involve local drivers, so it’s on us to take responsibility,” she added.
Jim Frost, one of seven CHP officers in attendance Monday, said 52% of at-fault drivers [in crashes] on Highway 154 are Santa Barbara County residents.
He said the CHP has utilized social media to reach out and learn about community concerns related to the highway.
Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart discussed the importance of what he called the “three E’s” of highway traffic: engineering, enforcement and education.
“Caltrans takes the lead in terms of engineering,” Hart said. “What can we physically do to make the road safer and what improvements have been made?
"Enforcement: How can we have additional resources?" he continued. "And then in this meeting tonight, we’re here to help spread the education tonight and get the word out: Responsible driving is our responsibility.
“Your presence demonstrates the importance of this issue. We share that concern,” Hart told residents.