Challenger Christina Hernandez appears to have captured the Guadalupe City Council seat of incumbent Eugene Costa Jr., according to unofficial results released Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Unofficial results, with all six precincts partially reporting, show Hernandez pulled in 470 votes for 57.6% of the ballots counted, while Costa garnered 315 votes for 38.6%.
Hernandez held the lead from the time the first preliminary results were released about 20 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
Percentages don’t equal 100 due to rounding off and 31 votes cast for write-in candidates accounting for 3.8% of the ballots cast. In addition, not every ballot includes a vote in some races.
Two other candidates ran unopposed and are shoo-ins for their seats.
Incumbent Mayor Ariston Julian collected 564 votes for 95% of ballots cast, with 30 votes for write-in candidates accounting for about 5.1%.
City treasurer candidate Anna Marie Santillan Michaud garnered 537 votes for 95.2%, while 21 votes were cast for write-in candidates to account for 4.8% of the ballots counted.
Results will become final after the last ballots are counted this week and the totals are certified by Dec. 16.
County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said the initial report on vote totals would consist of vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, with subsequent updates adding precinct ballots as they were tallied.
Provisional and vote-by-mail ballots received Election Day and mail-in ballots postmarked that day and arriving within seven days will be counted this week, but the results won’t be posted until Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Holland said he doesn’t anticipate votes tallied after Election Day to have much of an impact on vote percentages because so few are expected.