Herbal Angels cannabis project hearing postponed to Jan. 29 by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

Santa Barbara County cannabis growers coalition releases series of promotional videos A series of videos has been released by a coalition of legal North County cannabis growers to emphasize their agricultural roots and commitment to science and pesticide-free farming, drum up community support and promote economic vitality, a group spokeswoman said

Herbal Angels is seeking a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing operation on a 102-acre site just east of the Cebada Canyon existing developed rural neighborhood, where the company has already been cultivating medical marijuana.

The proposal calls for growing new plants under mixed light in 3 acres of greenhouses and larger plants in 15 acres of hoop houses, constructing a two-story building for drying and processing and another two-story building for extracting oil from the crop.

The company is also seeking a CUP to build three structures to house workers.

Company officials said the year-round workforce would consist of about 30 employees, increasing to around 60 during the single 60-day annual harvest period.

+2 Santa Barbara County cannabis tax revenue up 60% in fourth quarter of 2018-19 Santa Barbara County’s cannabis tax revenue for the fourth-quarter of last fiscal year rose to $2.3 million, a 60% increase from the two previ…

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County and Cebada Canyon residents are among those opposing the project.