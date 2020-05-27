Herbal Angels cannabis project denied by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted Wednesday to deny the Herbal Angels cannabis cultivation and processing project proposed for Cebada Canyon Road and is scheduled to take final action next month.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to deny the project but didn't have findings prepared for rejecting it, since the staff was recommending approval.

The vote Wednesday included a direction for staff to return with findings for rejecting the project at the June 10 meeting, when the ultimate vote to deny the project will take place.

The commission members found a number of problems with the project, including incompatibility with the area, proximity to an existing developed rural neighborhood, or EDRN, as well as the size of the processing buildings, the amount of grading, odor control, impacts on traffic, safety and questions about the applicant’s transparency.

Specific findings for rejecting the project include that the site is inadequate in location, physical characteristics, shape and size, and that the project would be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety of the neighborhood and incompatible with the surrounding area.