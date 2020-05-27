Herbal Angels cannabis project denied by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted Wednesday to deny the Herbal Angels cannabis cultivation and processing project proposed for Cebada Canyon Road and is scheduled to take final action next month.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to deny the project but didn't have findings prepared for rejecting it, since the staff was recommending approval.
The vote Wednesday included a direction for staff to return with findings for rejecting the project at the June 10 meeting, when the ultimate vote to deny the project will take place.
The commission members found a number of problems with the project, including incompatibility with the area, proximity to an existing developed rural neighborhood, or EDRN, as well as the size of the processing buildings, the amount of grading, odor control, impacts on traffic, safety and questions about the applicant’s transparency.
Specific findings for rejecting the project include that the site is inadequate in location, physical characteristics, shape and size, and that the project would be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety of the neighborhood and incompatible with the surrounding area.
Additional findings are that the development will not comply with all applicable requirements of the Development Code and the Comprehensive Plan, and the use will not be compatible with and subordinate to the rural and scenic character of the area.
Overall compatibility seemed to be commissioners’ greatest obstacle to approving the conditional use permit to add 17 acres of cannabis cultivation — 16 acres under hoop structures and 1 acre inside six greenhouses — to an existing 42-acre avocado grove on Cebada Canyon Road just north of Highway 246.
The project also would include construction of two processing buildings — one 12,000 square feet and the other 40,000 square feet — and a 2,400-square-foot triplex for onsite employee housing.
Third District Commissioner Larry Ferini, whose district encompasses the site, was concerned about the project’s impact on neighbors.
“I think there’s a lot of people who have their whole lives at risk here,” Ferini said.
He noted he liked the idea the product would be processed onsite, cutting down the amount of truck traffic along the road, but found it wouldn’t fit with the neighborhood.
“Unfortunately, the large footprint needed to accomplish processing on the site is just incompatible,” Ferini said.
Third District Commissioner John Parke questioned the need for such large processing buildings he said were 10 to 15 times the size of those approved for other cannabis cultivation sites, some of them with larger acreage.
“This is a major industrial project, and what’s it doing there?” Parke asked, adding, “There’s no way in the world I can make that [compatibility] finding.”
Fifth District Supervisor Dan Blough agreed: “This is not agricultural use next to an EDRN; this is industrial.”
Several commissioners expressed concern about the applicant’s lack of interaction with the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District and what they saw as a lack of transparency on the part of Avo Vista Farms LLC, the parent company of Herbal Angels.
“To me, there’s a lot of mystery around this project, really,” Parke said.
First District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney addressed an assertion that the commission should have approved the project at its last meeting and defended holding three sessions on the project, which was revised twice to meet concerns raised at those meetings.
“I think this project really merited the amount of time … spent on it, just to sort out the issues,” Cooney said.
