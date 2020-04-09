Hearing on Herbal Angels cannabis cultivation project in Cebada Canyon to continue May 27

A public hearing Wednesday on an ambitious cannabis cultivation project proposed near Lompoc was continued until late May by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, even though commissioners all seemed ready to deny the permits it needs to operate.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the hearing for the proposed Herbal Angels cultivation operation on Cebada Canyon Road until May 27, which will be after the North Board of Architectural Review looks at the proposed project that has been revised since the board reviewed it in January.
It will also give the Planning and Development Department staff time to find answers to some of the issues commissioners indicated would prevent them from making the findings necessary to approve the project.
They expressed concern about the alleged removal of avocado trees, whatever screening the terrain might provide, the cumulative noise level when all fans and generators are operating and how the ban on large trucks would be enforced.
They also wanted to know why the operation would need so many large water tanks and wanted an evaluation of the outdoor odor control system that would be located around the greenhouses but on only two small portions of the project perimeter.
Legal implications
But some of the commissioners’ reluctance to approve the project seemed to be swayed more by a raid the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team conducted in December 2019, even though the staff said the legal issues should not be considered in the permit deliberations.
“Operations on the property have ceased,” Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman told the commission. “The issue today is use on the property, not the users.”
Plowman said the legal ramifications of the criminal case would come into play when the operators apply for a business license.
One commissioner also pointed out the case has not gone to trial and people are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke disagreed with Plowman about whether that criminal case should be considered, saying it went to the credibility of the applicant.
Parke was especially concerned when representatives of the applicant, Avo Vista Farms, hedged in response to his question about who owned Herbal Angels.
“I find that especially troubling,” he said.
In the raid, compliance team members seized more than $1 million in cannabis and cannabis products at the Cebada Canyon site and additional evidence from a location in Los Angeles County, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said at the time.
The raid came after an investigation indicated Herbal Angels allegedly obtained state provisional licenses through a fraudulent affidavit claiming medical marijuana had been grown on the site prior to Jan. 16, 2016, the date set by the Board of Supervisors to indicate that legal, nonconforming cannabis operations had previously existed.
After the raid, the Sheriff’s Office asked the District Attorney’s Office to file three felony charges — illegal cultivation of marijuana, falsifying public records or documents and conspiracy — against Herbal Angels principals Eli Sheiman and Mariette Wingard, Zick said.
Nearly 35 people commented on the proposal Wednesday, either through emails read into the record or verbally via phone, with about 20 of them opposed to the project.
However, in their reasons, several opponents cited manufacturing using volatile processes, which was dropped from the proposal when it was revised following the initial Planning Commission hearing Dec. 4, 2019.
Project revisions
Avo Vista Farms originally proposed cultivating 15.5 acres of cannabis under hoop structures and 2.9 acres in 16 greenhouses, product processing and volatile manufacturing in 12,000-square-foot and 40,000-square-foot processing buildings, said Stephen Peterson, senior planner for the county.
In response to issues raised by the commission and the public, the revised proposal relocated one building from the front to the rear of the property, which reduced the amount of grading required, and cut the number of greenhouses from 16 to six in a less visible location.
Manufacturing was eliminated, processing was limited to only cannabis grown on the property, full-time employees were reduced from 24 to 20 and harvests were cut from five to four a year, Peterson said.
Odor abatement systems, which previously would have been activated if complaints arose, were made a standard part of the operation and a transportation management plan limited the hours trucks could access the site, put employees on staggered shifts and provided incentives for ride sharing and public transit use.
Peterson said a subsequent traffic study found the operation would generate 132 daily trips during the peak periods of harvest, which would not have a significant impact on the levels of service on Cebada Canyon Road and Highway 246.
