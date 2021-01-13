Hearing on 119-home development off Clark Avenue near Hwy 101 postponed until February

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission postponed a discussion Tuesday of a proposed 119-unit residential development along Highway 101 in Orcutt at the request of staff.
Commissioners were scheduled to continue a hearing on the SB Clark project proposed for a 138.6-acre parcel south of Clark Avenue identified as Key Site 3 in the Orcutt Community Plan.
However, the County Planning and Development Department staff asked the commission to continue the item because they needed more time to come up with the information needed to answer questions raised by the commission at the last hearing Nov. 4.
Commissioners had asked to staff to look at a potential reduction in density, a maintenance agreement for the privately owned Chancellor Street and how it would be affected by the project and a potential safety wall between the project access road and Sunny Hills Mobile Home Park.
They also asked staff to determine how many vehicle trips would be added to Clark Avenue by the project, the potential for installing a traffic signal for the Sunny Hills access road intersection with Clark Avenue and the fire hazards posed by the open space area and how those would be mitigated.
At the staff’s request, the hearing was continued to the Feb. 10 meeting.
As proposed, the development would cluster the 119 single-story homes on 8 acres at the northern end of the property, with primary access from Clark Avenue and secondary access via Chancellor Street from Stillwell Road.
The remaining 130 acres would be dedicated to open space with public hiking trails.
