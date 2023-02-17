According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department there have been reports of avian influenza, commonly known as “bird flu,” being found in wild birds in the area.
SBCPHD did say that there have been no reported cases of "bird flu" in any Santa Barbara County poultry farms.
The risk to the general public in Santa Barbara County is very low at this time, the department said, however residents are reminded to avoid direct contact with wild birds, particularly birds that appear ill or are dead.
Bird Flu is a disease found in some populations of wild waterfowl that can infect chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese and guinea fowl, as well as a wide variety of other domesticated and wild birds.
To help protect commercial and domestic flocks or backyard poultry from the disease, residents should prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by moving your birds into a covered enclosure. Draining any bodies of standing water will make the area less attractive to wild birds. Residents are asked to keep food covered and use sanitized well or city water for their birds.
Additional recommendations include:
- Washing hands before and after handling birds, including when handling birds from coop to coop.
- Prevent rodents and predators from entering your coop.
- Prevent pets such as cats and dogs from eating dead wild birds.
- Keep feed covered and spills cleaned up to avoid attracting wild birds and rodents.
- Wash and disinfect boots and equipment when moving between coops.
- Do not share equipment or supplies with neighbors.
- Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses.
- Clean and disinfect your shoes and vehicle tires after visiting feedstores and other places frequented by other poultry owners or wild bird hunters.
- Avoid visiting places where wild birds congregate, such as lakes and ponds.
HPAI can, albeit rarely, also infect humans. Symptoms of bird flu virus infections in humans have ranged from no symptoms or mild illness (such as eye redness or mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms), to severe (such as pneumonia requiring hospitalization) and included fever (temperature of 100ºF or greater) or feeling feverish, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Those who experience any of these symptoms after coming in contact with a sick or dead bird, are urged to consult a physician immediately. Bird flu virus infection is usually diagnosed by collecting a swab from the upper respiratory tract (nose or throat) of the sick person.