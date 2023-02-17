According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department there have been reports of avian influenza, commonly known as “bird flu,” being found in wild birds in the area.

SBCPHD did say that there have been no reported cases of "bird flu" in any Santa Barbara County poultry farms.

The risk to the general public in Santa Barbara County is very low at this time, the department said, however residents are reminded to avoid direct contact with wild birds, particularly birds that appear ill or are dead.

