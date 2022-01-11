The peaceful transfer of power was demonstrated Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting as 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who served as chairman in his first year in office, handed the gavel over to 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.
Although the position follows a preset rotation through the board members, Hartmann’s assumption of the seat was affirmed in a unanimous vote that also named 1st District Supervisor Das Williams vice chairman.
Before handing over the gavel, Nelson recounted how difficult the year was because of the pandemic.
“When I was sworn into office … we were at the height of the pandemic — record cases, shutdowns, lockdowns, panic,” Nelson said. “And sure enough, a year later we’re not far from that.”
“But this is a very different time, in a very different place than we were a year ago,” he said, adding case rates are high but hospitalization and death rates are moderate and we have a vaccine. “I look forward to a year from now when we’ve settled in and learned to live with the virus.”
Nelson listed some of the accomplishments the board achieved, and he attributed those to supervisors’ ability to work together despite their differences.
“While the five of us have radically different views and approaches to the issues that come before us, together we are a team; we embody and represent the 450,000 residents of our county; we are their voice,” he said.
Nelson said he is proud the board has not been partisan and “as the world around us seemed to get more and more divided, we’ve done, for the most part, a good job of staying united and focused on the goals of delivering local government to our constituents.”
Hartmann, in turn, elaborated on supervisors’ ability to work as a team, attributing it to a highly engaged community that demands the best, personnel who always strive to be better and an organizational culture of shared values, expectations and practices that guide them all.
“Every day, we show up, engage and work with each other to make those values reality,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that when our views differ, we don’t fight hard. But we do fight fairly and honestly.”
Hartmann also announced her goal of celebrating the many racial and cultural groups that settled in the county to make it what it is today.
She said she has created a cultural celebration calendar, with appropriate months set aside to recognize specific races or cultures, and asked fellow supervisors to each select at least one group, or two or more, they’re passionate about honoring.
Their fellow supervisors echoed their sentiments.
“I think this is a contrast to what you see … what people see when they turn on the television,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “I, for one, am just happy to come here every Tuesday and … not try to figure out where someone’s going to try to sneak one past you.”
“I have to say, Bob, you did a great job, and it wasn’t easy. You could have done some things … you could have really screwed things up,” Lavagnino said, drawing laughter.
First District Supervisor Das Williams said we have such short lives we can deceive ourselves into believing our system of government has proven itself to be enduring in its little blip of history, but it has not.
“It is the actions that we will take in this next generation that will prove whether that system is enduring or can fray apart,” Williams said, noting Santa Barbara County has been heavily partisan in the past, and he has been a warrior in those previous partisan fights.
“To see us bind together when the society as a whole is fraying apart is so inspirational and so needed, and we need to figure out a way to spread that,” he said.