Democrat Gregg Hart is still holding the lead over Republican Mike Stoker in the race for the 37th Assembly District race following the second update to the results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

With 28 of 306 precincts partially reporting, Hart has lost 0.2 percentage points, which have been picked up by Stoker

Hart has pulled in 43,136 votes for 60.6% of the ballots counted and remains ahead of Stoker, who has gathered 27,988 votes for 39.4% of ballots counted, according to the updated unofficial results.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

