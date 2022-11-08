Democrat Gregg Hart is still holding the lead over Republican Mike Stoker in the race for the 37th Assembly District race following the first update to the results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In the first update each candidate has added a few votes, but the percentages have remained unchanged as three of 306 precincts have reported in.

Hart has brought in 42,331 votes for 60.8% of the ballots counted to stay ahead of Stoker, who has garnered 27,318 votes for 39.2% of ballots counted, according to the updated unofficial results.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

