Hart elected chairman, Adam vice chairman of Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

He also thanked all the supervisors’ staffs for doing “so much work that goes on in our offices,” then drew laughter from the audience when he noted they “helped me so much this year with advice, some I asked for, some I was just given … .”

Hart, who served as vice chairman last year, was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018 when he ran unopposed in the June primary to replace Janet Wolf, who chose to not seek re-election, after he served 13 years on the Santa Barbara City Council.

He began his public service as a legislative assistant for state Assemblyman Jack O’Connell and was later the manager of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government's Traffic Solutions program and deputy executive director of SBCAG.

Supervisors hold off on spending over $1M in excess cannabis tax revenue until next budget cycle The Board of Supervisors declined to allocate any of Santa Barbara County’s unanticipated cannabis tax revenue Tuesday, deciding instead to wait until the budget preparation process in April to decide how it should be spent.

After taking the chairman’s seat, Hart recognized each of his fellow supervisors for their specific contributions to the board, pointing out Lavagnino had brought “a lot of levity” to the meetings.

Hart said one of the things he wants to do as chairman is to initiate monthly presentations from county nonprofit organizations about what they do and how they are preparing for disaster response.

He immediately implemented that with a presentation from Dani Anderson, executive director of the Independent Living Resource Center.