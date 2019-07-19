While President Donald Trump has abandoned plans to have a citizenship question appear on the 2020 Census, Santa Maria leaders are still planning outreach efforts to build trust and awareness with community members as the city looks to ensure a complete count.
Over the coming months, the city will hold outreach workshops and partner with local nonprofits and religious organizations that can act as "trusted messengers."
The census count, which is required every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution, is meant to count every resident of the country.
The count determines the number of congressional representatives that are apportioned among the states and is used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated.
Many Santa Maria residents live in neighborhoods that are considered “hard-to-count” by the Census Bureau, leading to fear among local officials that the city’s residents could be undercounted.
“This is something that has a huge consequence to the community in terms of funding and political representation,” said Mark van de Kamp, the city’s public information manager.
The impact of 1,000 children not being counted would result in a negative cumulative impact of $20 million for the city of Santa Maria over 10 years, van de Kamp said.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria City Council members heard a presentation about particular challenges the city faces during the 2020 census, which will be held on April 1.
“Santa Maria is the epicenter of hard-to-count neighborhoods in all of Santa Barbara County,” van de Kamp said.
Of the five hardest-to-count census tracts in the entire county, four are located in Santa Maria.
All told, the Census Bureau estimates around 67,700 Santa Marians live in neighborhoods that are harder to count than average.
The characteristics that indicate an area will be hard to count, according to the Census Bureau, includes neighborhoods with crowded units, non-high school graduates, households receiving public assistance, limited English-speaking households and households with foreign-born residents.
Van de Kamp said that while the citizenship question is no longer a concern, headlines about the citizenship question have resulted in concerns among some community members that will have to be addressed.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” van de Kamp said.
Councilman Mike Cordero asked if the city planned to use Spanish-language media in its outreach efforts to set minds at ease in communities that may have concerns about the census.
Van de Kamp said officials with both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have stressed the value of Spanish-language media for outreach.
“We’re going to be working as closely as we can [with Spanish-language media,” he said.
Another challenge involves the census being conducted online for the first time, which will affect those who lack computer skills, broadband internet or access to a computer.
The city will make library computers available to nonprofits that will be helping residents complete the census, van de Kamp said.