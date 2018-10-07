Rejuvenating the downtown, advocating for a four-year university and promoting economic development are some of the ways attorney Rafael Gutierrez hopes to serve Santa Maria should he be elected to the City Council's 4th District seat.
Gutierrez, a Righetti High School graduate, now runs a private law practice on Main Street. After earning two degrees from Hancock College, he completed a political science degree at the University of California, Berkeley and a law degree at Columbia University in New York.
The 2018 council elections — which will be held Nov. 6 — will be the first under a district system. Gutierrez and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield are running for the 4th District position, which represents the southeast portion of the city. The seat for the 3rd District — which encompasses the southwest part of the city — is also up for election. Both council seats will have four-year terms.
Gutierrez said he’s running because he believes the current council lacks vision for the future of Santa Maria and is hindering the city from reaching its potential.
Making a significant investment into modernizing the downtown area and making it more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly is a large component of Gutierrez's platform.
“We’re growing the city in the wrong way — at the same time we’re experiencing urban sprawl, we’re experiencing urban decay,” he said. “We’re building all these neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city and at the same time, we have a lot of empty stores and empty properties out on Main and Broadway. We’re losing focus. The focus should be on rejuvenating the downtown area.”
One of the first things, Gutierrez suggested is making it easier for developers to create mixed-use projects with high-density housing up and down Main Street and Broadway. The goal, Gutierrez said, should be to make the downtown a place where people live, shop and entertain.
The City Council has been too eager to approve development on the city’s outskirts while neglecting the city’s core, Gutierrez said. Instead of giving permits for hotels to be built on the north side of town, the city should be encouraging those companies to build hotels downtown, he said.
“That would, in turn, attract more small business and restaurants to open downtown, and you’d have the foot traffic to support those businesses.”
Creating a vibrant downtown would attract more businesses to Santa Maria, Gutierrez said, adding that it would create jobs, reduce unemployment and expand the tax base.
“When we build neighborhoods out rather than build up in existing neighborhoods, we build another road and we have to maintain that road,” in discussing the impact of expanding the city outward. “When we build a neighborhood farther from the existing infrastructure — like police and fire stations — now we’re increasing the response time for police and firefighter.”
Advocating for a four-year public university in Santa Maria is another component of Gutierrez’s platform.
Pointing to the experience of Merced — a city of around 82,000 people which successfully lobbied for a University of California campus — Gutierrez said Santa Maria should put serious effort toward bringing a California State University campus to the city.
“It’d be in our advantage to have a Cal State here because that Cal State could focus on space technology and engineering,” Gutierrez said, citing Santa Maria’s proximity to Vandenberg Air Force Base, the primary spaceport on the West Coast of the United States.
“[The university] would attract companies in those areas to Santa Maria,” he said. “They would want to be right next to where the talent is. This is what we see in Silicon Valley, for example. We see an amalgamation of a certain type of business around Stanford and Berkeley, and the reason is that that’s where the talent is coming from, where the new ideas are being generated.”
Bringing a four-state university to the city would go a long way toward bringing positive economic development to the city, Gutierrez said.
“A university, even without being near a spaceport, is an incubator for business.”