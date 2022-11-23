A trio of volunteer firefighters from Antigua, Guatemala, visited Santa Maria on Monday to take possession of one of the fire engines that has served the city for years, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Santa Maria Fire Department found out the Antigua Fire Department needed a fire engine and decided to help out with one of its engines nearing the end of its service life, although still useful for the small Guatemalan department.
Along with the engine, Santa Maria Fire donated a variety of tools for accessing structures and opening up walls to search for hidden fires as well as a gas-powered fan used to ventilate smoke from a building.