The Guadalupe City Council has directed staff to turn to Cal Poly for city planning help in a cost-savings measure, as state deadlines and a tight budget constrain the city's housing element update effort.
The direction from the council came during its meeting Tuesday, when staff informed board members that proposals from outside consulting firms would cost upward of $250,000 to complete the housing element update in the General Plan. No vote was required, although the council unanimously agreed with the decision to pursue services from Cal Poly.
"We tried to find some money through a [community development block grant], but that didn't work out," explained Larry Appel, contract city planner. "There was a shortfall in the city's new budget, so it didn't seem like the right time to ask for more funds for a housing element."
Cities are required under state law to meet several planning benchmarks for the General Plan update, including the housing element. Within the housing element, cities plan for growth, affordability and other long-term goals. Guadalupe's draft is due to the state in February 2023.
One route the council could have taken involves shifting funds from other resources, but that would require council direction before identifying which funds to cut. Several council members objected to the idea due to the fact the city recently had to cut over $1 million from its budget to avoid a deficit.
Instead, council members directed staff to request a proposal from Cal Poly that would entail using faculty-guided student work to complete the project. In 2019 — the last time the city updated its housing element — the city hired Cal Poly for roughly $4,000, according to city staff.
"I think the Cal Poly model is best. Less is more sometimes," said Councilman Tony Ramirez.
The decision comes as the city continues to grow, with the council unanimously approving rezoning for denser housing on La Guardia Lane, adding 20 two- and three-bedroom units. The second reading of the change was approved through the consent agenda Tuesday, making the move official.
Staff will return to the council once an official proposal estimate has been submitted by Cal Poly. Given the amount of work needed to be done, city staff estimate it is unlikely Cal Poly students would be able to complete the project before the February deadline.
If the city were to forego a housing element update altogether, it would lose its eligibility for several key grants, including community development block grants and SB 1 planning grants, which help fund sustainable transportation infrastructure. In that scenario, the city could also face financial and legal penalties.
"The simplified version is that [if it isn't finished] we can't apply for additional grants that we've really relied on," Appel said. "So it's a real conundrum. What can we do to get this document done and not break the bank? The only option I see is going back to Cal Poly."
However, according to Appel, the city's continued effort — even if it is held up beyond February — could mean some grant funding may be delayed but not withheld.
"What it says to the state is that even though we are broke, we are doing everything we can to follow the regulations," Appel said. "We are doing our due diligence by moving forward with this."
The council voted 4-1, with Ramirez dissenting, to allow for a future wine-tasting business in downtown Guadalupe to move forward without additional permitting. The zoning clarification decision was requested by business owner Brooks Van Wingerden to determine whether the event space would require an additional conditional use permit.
With the decision, Van Wingerden can continue working with city staff to finalize planning and paperwork before construction begins.
Van Windergen, a 12-year wine professional, plans to open the space at 945 and 949 Guadalupe St., with enough room for gatherings of 150.
"It's primarily going to be used as a wine bar," Van Windergen said. "The secondary use we are imagining is events, like corporate gatherings, bridal showers, that kind of thing."
The council also unanimously approved a new application process for short-term rental properties, such as Airbnb. Anyone wishing to start an Airbnb will be required to file the new paperwork with the city and pay corresponding fees.