The Guadalupe City Council has directed staff to turn to Cal Poly for city planning help in a cost-savings measure, as state deadlines and a tight budget constrain the city's housing element update effort.

The direction from the council came during its meeting Tuesday, when staff informed board members that proposals from outside consulting firms would cost upward of $250,000 to complete the housing element update in the General Plan. No vote was required, although the council unanimously agreed with the decision to pursue services from Cal Poly.

"We tried to find some money through a [community development block grant], but that didn't work out," explained Larry Appel, contract city planner. "There was a shortfall in the city's new budget, so it didn't seem like the right time to ask for more funds for a housing element."

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

