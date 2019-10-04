The Guadalupe City Council will consider appointing a former Sand City city administrator to take the reins from Guadalupe's current interim administrator during the council's Tuesday meeting.
If approved by the council, Todd Bodem, who served as city administrator in Monterey County's Sand City, will replace interim City Administrator Robert Perrault, who has filled the position on a temporary basis since early March.
Bodem would begin the job Nov. 1.
Most recently, Bodem was the city administrator for Sand City from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, he held various positions in local and regional government in Minnesota for nearly 28 years.
Bodem received a bachelor's degree in local and urban affairs from St. Cloud University and a master's degree in urban and regional studies from Minnesota University.
The appointment would mark the end of a nearly nine-month search for a new permanent city administrator after Cruz Ramos stepped down in February.
During the search, several qualified applicants from throughout the western United States were considered, a city spokeswoman said, adding respondents were subjected to a comprehensive review and selection process.
The City Council interviewed the most qualified applicants during a session held at the end of July and then interviewed two finalists in a session held in August.
The proposed employment agreement calls for Bodem to serve for three years. At that point, the City Council would review whether to extend his term of employment.
If appointed by the council, Bodem would receive an annual base salary of $137,500.