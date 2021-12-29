Five cannabis businesses are vying to be among the first local storefronts and cultivation processors in the city of Guadalupe after the city's commercial cannabis application period came to a close in mid-November.
The Guadalupe City Council will hold interviews for final applicants during a Jan. 18 special meeting, following months of preparation and investments of over $10,000 by various applicants.
Among the applicants are Lompoc-based dispensary The Roots; Mr. Nice Guy, which has 25 dispensaries throughout Oregon and California; HerbNJoy, whose handful of delivery and storefront ventures include a dispensary in Goleta; Element 7, a dispensary chain with storefronts in Marina and Rio Dell; and San Luis Obispo-based cultivator SloCal Roots.
City Administrator Todd Bodem said the City Council could choose one or more applicants to move ahead with operations in Guadalupe, depending on the fit.
"This was such new territory for us, we had no idea what to expect," Bodem said of the city's decision to open the application process. "For sure they’ll pick one, but depending on the quality and quantity of applicants, the City Council will interview [applicants] and determine if they will do more than one."
He added that storefronts are not expected to take shape until the summer, at the earliest.
The local presence of cannabis retailers will provide not only access for Guadalupe and Santa Maria residents who usually head to dispensaries in Arroyo Grande or Grover Beach, but another source of sales tax revenue for the city, according to Bodem.
Initial conservative estimates indicate that the city could earn anywhere from $150,000 to $350,000 annually from a local cannabis industry. Guadalupe has only recently found itself in the black over the last couple years after facing severe financial debt, and cannabis could further improve the city's economic standing.
"We see cannabis as a way to diversify our revenue portfolio. It’s not a gamechanger, but a way for the city to operate more strongly," Bodem said.
The process of admitting cannabis sales in the city kicked off with the adoption of a commercial cannabis business ordinance in May, created with the help of cannabis consulting firm HdL. A permit application period began in early October and elicited inquiries from around 10 businesses, with five actually submitting applications, Bodem said.
While retail applications were due Nov. 15, the city indefinitely extended the application period for nonretail businesses such as manufacturers and cultivation processors due to the increased level of work to ensure due diligence.
As part of the $10,500 application, prospective candidates also had to identify a proposed location within the appropriate commercial zoning area. All five of the proposed locations are located within a two-block stretch of Guadalupe Street.
Applicants had to submit a detailed business plan and information regarding neighborhood compatibility, safety, security, owner qualifications and the potential benefits their business could bring to the community.
Luis Castañeda, who opened The Roots dispensary in Lompoc in 2019, said his team is hopeful about expanding their business and working with local developers in Guadalupe.
"The reason we chose Guadalupe is because we're familiar with the area; it's in our backyard. We hope to expand to the whole Central Coast [as] it becomes available," Castañeda said.
Applicants that receive final approval from the City Council in January will be required to enter into a Community Benefit Agreement with the city outlining their plans for public outreach and education, community service, fee payment and other terms and conditions.
"They'll be looking at all the things these applicants are willing to provide to the city," Bodem said.
Following this step, applicants must apply for and obtain a conditional use permit for their proposed business location from the City Council before they can begin constructing their storefront or cultivation center.
Bodem said the city will also complete a thorough background check of all applicants to ensure there are no "bad actors."