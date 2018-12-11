The composition of the Guadalupe City Council changed substantially Tuesday as two new members were sworn in to serve four-year terms following the certification of the November election results.
Liliana Cardenas and Eugene Costa Jr., who won the race for the city’s two open council seats, were sworn in during Tuesday night’s meeting. Additionally, former Councilman Ariston Julian was sworn in as the city’s new mayor and Anna Marie Santillan Michaud was sworn in as the new treasurer.
The new council members would bring new energy to the City Council, Julian said. “I really appreciate them being here,” he said. “As a mayor, I’m one of five. We have equal participation, equal responsibilities within the council. We are going to disagree — we are going to quarrel about things, either in private or on the dais here — but I think we have a great opportunity to move forward with the new council here.”
Cardenas said she was honored to be elected to serve Guadalupe. “I look forward to working with the rest of the City Council and everybody on city staff to serve our community,” she said.
Costa said he was thankful to everyone who voted in the November election. “I look forward to working along with my peers here to start helping our city move forward,” he said.
Outgoing Councilwoman Virginia Ponce said it was time for new faces on the council. “It’s just been a pleasure to serve the city in different capacities — Planning Commission, City Council, postmaster, whatever — but it’s time for new blood,” Ponce said. “We have two new people in and I just hope the city supports them. It’s not easy sitting up here, making decisions.”
Outgoing Mayor John Lizalde said he was proud of finalizing the Pasadera housing project, dealing with the city’s largest-ever deficit, avoiding disincorporation and securing a $4.5 million community development block grant during his 14 years on the City Council. “I've got to commend residents for stepping up and passing measures through that time,” Lizalde said. “We worked really hard in pushing a positive image for the city of Guadalupe. Right now, I can honestly say that the area thinks highly of what we’ve done and what we’ve been doing.”
Before the regular meeting, the Guadalupe City Council held a special meeting where City Administrator Cruz Ramos submitted her resignation request. The council voted 4-1 to accept Ramos’ resignation, with Ponce being the sole “no” vote.
Ramos, who has served two years of a three-year contract, said she expects to serve as city administrator until February.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to table a public hearing on a conditional use permit for a proposed housing development that would be used to house H-2A farmworkers until January.
The proposed development — which consists of 34-units in two separate three-story buildings built on 856, 864 and 872 Pioneer St. — was previously approved by the City Council as a multifamily housing project in 2015.
The applicant, Steve Simoulis, requested a conditional use permit to use the project for employee housing. In the staff report for the public hearing, contract city planner Larry Appel wrote that the proposed use for “employee housing” is not in the city’s municipal code, and that granting the conditional use permit would not make the best use of the property to further the goals of the city’s general plan.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Simoulis requested the public hearing be postponed until January to allow more time to consider the content of the staff report.