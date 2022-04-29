Firefighters at the Guadalupe Fire Department have cast a no confidence vote in their Director of Public Safety Michael Cash, who they claim is looking to dismantle the department, and are calling for a dedicated fire chief.
Ryan Mack, one of three captains, presented a letter to the City Council on Tuesday, outlining firefighters' claims against Cash, who was in attendance at the meeting.
The letters and comments were offered up during the public comment portion. Council members didn't respond but received and filed the information, as it was not an official agenda item.
"Since 2018, Public Safety Director Michael Cash was hired as a cost-saving measure by the Guadalupe City Council, in lieu of hiring a fire chief," Mack told the council. "The director has been proven unable to manage both the police and fire departments, and we get the blame for it."
2 departments, 1 director
The position of police and fire chief were combined in Guadalupe in 2013 at the recommendation of interim City Administrator Tim Ness as a cost-saving measure after the retirement of Fire Chief Jack Owen in June 2013 and Police Chief George Mitchell that January.
Mitchell himself had received a vote of no confidence from the Guadalupe Police Officers Association in July 2012, alleging Mitchell was intolerant of Hispanic officers and residents. Although no immediate action was taken by the City Council, Mitchell’s contract was not renewed the following year.
Cash joined the department in 2018 after leaving his position as chief of police for Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista. His prior experience includes working as head of security for the Chargers and 24 years with the San Diego Police Department, among other roles.
In the letter, Guadalupe firefighters claim that Cash has created a hostile work environment to push firefighters to leave, and that he intends to dismantle the department with the help of Emiko Gerber, Human Resources director, and move to a volunteer-based fire department as a citywide cost-saving measure.
Gerber declined to comment, noting she was not in attendance and hadn't had a chance to hear the specific allegations.
In response to the claims, Cash said after the meeting that all he’s done so far is look at all of the options on the table regarding the department.
"I always have to look at it like we are family. We fight, we argue, but the bottom line is I don't take it personally," Cash said. "I'm in my fourth year here and I grew the department by 100%, adding three additional positions. Why would I want to get rid of something that I just put a lot of investment into?"
Staffing, salary negotiations
When Cash started his role in 2018, he said staffing was as low as three full-time firefighters. The department has since added two engineers.
According to Mack, however, the city's six full-time firefighters operate on a 48-hour-on, 96-hour-off schedule to keep the city's lone fire engine running. That means that a pair of crew members is at the station for 48-hour shifts at any given time, which is below what is recommended by the National Fire Protection Association. The NFPA standards note that the preferred engine crew size is four personnel, meaning the department would eventually need to double in size to hit that number.
"Firstly, we hope we can keep our jobs, and supplement our numbers in the future and also get a real fire chief. I proposed [to Cash] a five-year plan that included grant funding that we've missed out on," Mack said. "It shouldn't be the ongoing joke at the department, 'How many shifts do you have until unemployment'?"
According to Mack, the problems began to surface when the department began negotiating a memorandum of understanding between the city and firefighters' union. Mack noted that city officials raised concerns about firefighters' overtime hours and pay, but he added all overtime was approved by the city. He said negotiations now are stalled.
Mayor Ariston Julian did not respond to a request for comment about the firefighters' claims.
"As a supervisor, I feel helpless. My guys look up to me for leadership," Mack said. "I don't know what to do, or if they are even going to have jobs."
Mack said that about three months after negotiations began, the city initiated an internal investigation of the department for what Mack calls unfounded claims that involved matters of sick time and minor accidents.
"There has never been an investigation at the department since it was founded in 1930," Mack said. "From there, negotiations didn't really continue; we just heard, 'you need to take a pay cut; you need to work less overtime'."
Cash noted that he is a middle man between the two parties during negotiations and says he's not directly involved.
"I don't handle pay, and that's the biggest issue," he said. "When [the council] asks for input or information, I give it to them. It's the kind of information that any administrator should be looking at — how to best utilize funds."
Finances and the future
In casting a no confidence vote, the firefighters hope the city will hire a dedicated fire chief and plan for department growth in the future.
One of the firefighters' main stated concerns is that Cash, who spent 24 years with the San Diego Police Department, is acting as both police and fire chief but only has experience in one role.
"In my time, we've had three fire chiefs," said Fernando Garcia, who was born and raised in Guadalupe and has spent nearly 30 years with the department. "In the last several years, we've had a police chief manage the department with no fire experience at all. Why are plumbers not hired for architects? Why are mechanics not hired for dentists? Because they are not qualified; they don't know the trade. There's no difference here."
In response, Cash noted that with the financial state of the city, every option should be taken under consideration.
“It’s lean times in Guadalupe. We don’t have the income that other cities might have right now. It’s my job to think ahead and prepare a budget that can fit that, and to have answers to questions everyone might have," Cash said. "I understand why they want a battalion chief, but it's just not in the budget."