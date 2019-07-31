The city of Guadalupe is proposing a variety of potential enhancements including a microgrid and a second gymnasium for LeRoy Park and its community center as part of its application for Proposition 68 funds.
The city’s application, which is due next week, will ask for roughly $4 million from Prop. 68, a state grant program that provides money to create parks and recreation opportunities in underserved areas.
The proposed LeRoy Park improvement includes additional playground equipment, a microgrid and a second building that would house a full-size basketball court on the five-acre park.
This year’s application guide has two criteria by which an area is considered underserved: if the park acreage is less than 3 per 1,000 residents living in proximity to the project site or if median household income is less than $51,000.
The city has a little over 3 park acres per 1,000 residents within a half-mile radius of LeRoy Park and the median household income is $25,314.
A potential project site only needs to meet one of the conditions to be eligible for grant money.
LeRoy Park and the existing community center, which dates back to the 1950s, is currently undergoing a multi-year renovation that will be funded by $4.5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money.
The Prop. 68 application is meant to complement the CDBG-funded work, said Thomas Brandeberry, president and CEO of the Rural Community Development Corporation of California (RCDCC).
The Sacramento-based RCDCC, a nonprofit which works to support disadvantaged rural communities, is assisting Guadalupe in administering the CDBG project.
The CDBG renovation, which is scheduled to begin construction next year, includes redoing the building’s facade, roof, bathrooms, HVAC, and making the structure compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A microgrid was initially planned with the CDBG money but was set aside due to cost.
The microgrid would reduce the cost of operating the community center and allow LeRoy Park to function as shelter in the event of an emergency, Brandeberry said.
A microgrid is a local energy grid which can operate either connected to the traditional grid or autonomously.
Another component of the Prop. 68 application includes a proposed second gymnasium large enough to hold a full-sized basketball court.
A full-sized court was desired in the CDBG renovation but the current gymnasium isn’t large enough to hold one, said Mayor Julian Ariston. Expanding the existing gym was considered but ruled out due to cost.
The second structure would be connected to the existing community center with a walkway.
The city of Guadalupe has recently renewed its focus on trying to provide recreation opportunities for its youth, Julian said.
The city is moving to re-establish its Recreation and Parks Commission — which has been inactive for over five years — and the city appropriated funds for the hiring of a recreation coordinator in its 2019-20 budget.
There are 3,000 kids under the age of 18, and in public meetings city residents have been clear that they want more activities for young people, Julian said.
“Creating the commission, hiring the recreation coordinator — this is all directed towards more activities for kids,” he said.