The Guadalupe City Council on Wednesday signaled its support for a dedicated fire chief but deferred hiring for at least six months due to fiscal reasons.
As Guadalupe's tight budget has spurred city officials to look at cutting costs across the board, residents and firefighters have expressed concerns that the council would reduce the department to a volunteer service or cut overtime. Those concerns eventually led to calls for a dedicated fire chief to join current Public Safety Director Michael Cash, who serves as both fire and police chief.
Until the annual budget meeting on Wednesday, the council had not publicly addressed the issue. Ultimately, the council decided to direct staff to defer all hiring for at least six months to help keep the city's budget positive, while also looking at reorganizing the structure to include a fire chief down the line.
No official vote was taken during the workshop, but the council is expected to formally adopt the budget during its next meeting on June 28.
"We know we need a fire chief; we want a fire chief, but the question is where is the money going to come from?" asked Councilman Tony Ramirez during the budget workshop. "We aren't saying that we aren't going to have one, but we have to wait to make sure we have the funds."
Members of the department first called for a dedicated fire chief during the April 26 City Council meeting, when they introduced a vote of no confidence in Cash after hearing that the city was investigating a volunteer option.
"I'm looking at everything on the table because I'm asked to. It's the kind of research that any good administrator would do," Cash said in response to the April 26 vote of no confidence.
Since then, the city has received letters from agricultural-giant Taylor Farms, which recently purchased new operating space in Guadalupe, and Congressman Salud Carbajal, who encouraged the city to keep a fully staffed fire department.
Since the issue was first raised, the council has received dozens of letters and public comments in support of the department, including a 500-person petition.
"There has been no discussion at the council level, nor approval by the council for a Guadalupe Volunteer Fire department," wrote Mayor Ariston Julian in an emailed response to Carbajal. "We have indicated to the [International Association of Firefighters] and other voices that our priority is for public safety and for the city to remain financially in the black."
During the budget workshop, the council discussed options such as combining the open positions of emergency preparedness coordinator and fire battalion chief into one role with an appropriate fire chief salary.
"I go golfing with at least five guys who are retired firefighters, and they've all advised me we need a fire chief. It's not to say Chief Cash isn't doing a good job, but it's a different position," Julian said. "What we do to get there, I don't know."
While funding for a new chief is not in the budget, some city staff members believe the council is on the way to resolving the issue.
"It's a situation where the council said, 'Hey, let's hold off for a year and be fiscally responsible,'" City Administrator Todd Bodem said after the meeting. "As much as it's been a very divisive issue, there's a lot of unity in the community and the city as an organization. I'm confident we'll figure everything out going forward."