The Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday will discuss putting a 1% sales tax on the ballot in November as the city looks to strengthen the financial position of the financially-strapped city.
The city is running a general fund deficit of $45,000, according to a staff report prepared by Interim City Administrator Robert Perrault.
The deficit is significantly lower than the $700,000 deficit the city was running before the 2014 passage of three tax measures, including a quarter-cent sales tax, but city staff are encouraging the council to put forward a 1% tax to help the general fund become sustainable and prepare for the city's pension obligations.
The current quarter-cent tax provides $145,000 to the general fund each year; the proposed measure would triple that to $450,000, city staff estimate.
The passage of a 1% sales tax would raise the city’s tax rate from 8% to 8.75%, matching rates in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
Should the Guadalupe City Council decide to put a sales tax measure on the ballot, it would be the third North County city to ask residents to pay higher sales tax in the past couple years.
Santa Maria put an extension and rate increase for Measure U on the ballot in 2018, which passed with 74% of the vote.
Last week, Lompoc declared a fiscal emergency in advance of a 1% sales tax measure that will go before voters during the California primary election on March 3, 2020.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 918 Obispo St.