The Guadalupe City Council is reexamining which dispensary it wants in town, after voting unanimously Tuesday to rescind the business license for Element 7 due to a clerical error.
Element 7 had applied to occupy the empty building at 859 Guadalupe St. upon renovating the space after the council voted on April 26 to approve the dispensary's business license.
The unanimous vote was cast by council member Liliana Cardenas, Gilbert Robles and Mayor Ariston Julian who all were present for the meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Tony Ramirez and Eugene Costa Jr. were not in attendance.
Weeks later, however, it was discovered that Ramirez had emailed Mayor Ariston Julian comments of support for competing business The Roots prior to the meeting. According to city staff, Julian missed the email initially.
The city attorney, upon learning about the email, then recommended the council rescind its prior decision and vote on the matter again.
The council approved the city attorney's recommendation on Tuesday, with all five members agreeing to be present at a special hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
"I have determined that the failure to include this email in the public record, while accidental, nevertheless resulted in a procedural irregularity," said City Attorney Philip Sinco, who is contracted by the city. "Regardless, the email should've been included as part of the record, even though failure to include it was inadvertent and accidental."
The process began several months ago, when the city received five applications for potential dispensaries. The council initially adopted a cannabis business ordinance in November of 2021 and after several months of processing determined Root One would be the city's first dispensary.
In early April, council members agreed the ideal number of dispensaries was two but could only reach consensus about Root One. While legally keeping the door open to approve all five licenses at a later date, the council identified The Roots and Element 7 as favorites, requesting further presentation from the two companies.
The Roots is a Lompoc-based company that several council members liked due to its proximity, but Element 7 offered a robust community development program, according to several council members. At the time, members praised Element 7 for including CBD and other medical products at their stores.
The council debated over the two companies, but because only three members were present, Element 7 was approved with unanimous consent. The vote Tuesday negates that approval.
"Community impact absolutely has the most weight for us," Julian said at the April 26 meeting. "At the end of the day, I believe the community benefit [of Element 7] is beyond what The Roots would have."
Because the matter has been reopened, the council will hear short presentations and public comment at its special hearing on the matter next week.