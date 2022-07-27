The Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday approved rezoning a 1-acre lot on La Guardia Lane, paving the way for the construction of the La Guardia Townhomes and continuing the city’s goal of reaching 10,000 residents.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the city took several steps to rezone the lot that contains a dilapidated home from single-family to medium-density housing. With unanimous approval, developers now can begin the permitting process for the 20-unit housing site.
The project will be located at 4241 La Guardia Lane next to the Guadalupe Courts, a low-income complex built by local nonprofit People's Self-Help Housing.
“My dad came in 1957… unfortunately, the nickname for that area has been Tijuanita, little TJ," said Lupe Alvarez, former Guadalupe mayor and real estate developer for the project. "The People’s Self-Help project has tremendously improved that area, and I think this will too. I want this to be known as the entrance to Guadalupe on the northside, not those old derogatory terms.”
The complex will feature two- and three-bedroom rental apartments at market rate with modern amenities and nearly 50 parking spaces, with additional plans to add two 500-square-foot accessory dwelling units down the line. Besides improved landscaping, the plans call for 200 square feet of open yard space per unit and on-site laundry facilities.
The current home on the lot was built in the 1940s and is boarded up. Developers have yet to decide if they are going to knock down the house or, if feasible, relocate it to another lot within the city. City staff did note it would be up to the property owner.
The transition from single-family to medium-density housing for the area is already accounted for in the city’s draft General Plan update, but the council’s approval will allow construction to begin sooner.
Guadalupe has been working on its General Plan update for the last two years. The state has mandated that cities include plans to increase housing to help with the statewide deficit. Unlike Santa Maria, Guadalupe is not looking to potentially annex nearby farmlands to increase room for building and is solely focusing on increasing density.
The City Council gave staff the authorization to have the state review the plans, which should be ready for public review in a few weeks, according to Larry Appel, contract planning director for the city. Appel projects that the plans could be in front of the council for approval by late September.
"Since we don't have room to grow — we aren't expanding or anything like that — housing is going to be huge for us, for California in general and Guadalupe is no exception to that,” said Councilman Tony Ramirez.
A major growth and development goal for the city is 10,000 residents, something city staff and Mayor Ariston Julian refer to as the “magic number,” because that is often a threshold set by national chain stores like Walmart to come into the city. Currently, there are no chain grocery stores in the city, only a few smaller vendors like YK Market and Masatani Market.
As of the 2020 census, the city sat at around 8,000 people, and the council continues to approve new housing with hopes of increasing the population.
Besides the La Guardia Townhomes, the council in May approved the addition of nearly 100 new single-family homes in the Pasadera Homes development, located at the southeast corner of highways 1 and 166.
Construction in the Pasadera development began in 2016, and as of today, nearly 400 homes are occupied or on the market. If completed as planned, over the next few years that number will double to 800 homes and an estimated 3,000 new people could move to Guadalupe.
A second reading for the La Guardia Townhomes rezoning will be required at the city’s Aug. 9 council meeting. Building permits for the project must be approved before construction can begin.
The council unanimously approved the language that will appear on the November ballot regarding a potential increase to the city’s existing transient occupancy tax. Measure Z would raise the rate from 6% to 10% for anyone paying for lodging for 30 days or less. Guadalupe voters will have a chance to decide on the matter in the upcoming election.
“[Transient Occupancy Tax] is not an important source of revenue for Guadalupe since there are no temporary lodgings in the city,” the argument in favor of the measure reads, which will appear in the voter guide. “The city is pursuing economic development to attract more lodging options. It makes sense to raise the TOT rate now, rather than wait until after a new lodging option has been established.”
As part of the consent agenda, the council approved to continue contracted services with City Attorney Philip Sinco and continued a joint-funding agreement with the Guadalupe Union School District for its school resource officer.
The council’s next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at City Hall, 918 Obispo St.