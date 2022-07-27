The Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday approved rezoning a 1-acre lot on La Guardia Lane, paving the way for the construction of the La Guardia Townhomes and continuing the city’s goal of reaching 10,000 residents. 

During its meeting Tuesday night, the city took several steps to rezone the lot that contains a dilapidated home from single-family to medium-density housing. With unanimous approval, developers now can begin the permitting process for the 20-unit housing site.

The project will be located at 4241 La Guardia Lane next to the Guadalupe Courts, a low-income complex built by local nonprofit People's Self-Help Housing. 

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

