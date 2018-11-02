With his priorities set on raising revenue and getting Guadalupe’s finances in order, Manuel Estorga hopes voters on Tuesday will elect him to the Guadalupe City Council.
Estorga — who was born in El Paso, Texas, and moved to Guadalupe when he was 2 — is a former employee of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. “I retired from PG&E after 31 years in,” Estorga said. I worked as a heavy truck driver, heavy equipment operator and a foreman/inspector. From there, they asked me to become part of management.”
Estorga, a former Guadalupe planning commissioner, said he decided to jump into the City Council race because he was asked to run by community members.
“I had a lot of people telling me to run,” Estorga said. “It's been going on for awhile that residents asked me to run, run, run. People felt there was nothing really being done in Guadalupe. So I thought, 'I think I’m going to run.’ Now all I need is to win.”
On Tuesday, Estorga will compete alongside Eugene Anthony Costa Jr., Liliana Cardenas and Richard Jenne for two four-year council seats that are up for election.
Estorga said his first priority is to help the city see its way through the financial instability it has seen in recent years.
One project Estorga said he would advocate for is an RV park off Highway 1. “We need an RV park — that would bring us a little revenue,” Estorga said. “We can get trailers, motorhomes, pay by the month or pay by the week. Lots of people drive up to the beach in their RVs and the city could raise money from it.”
The city needs a lot of work and the City Council needs to make itself open to new ideas that can help Guadalupe reach a balanced budget, Estorga said.
His goal, should he be elected, will be to create consensus and work together as a group, Estorga said. “Hopefully, we’ll get to work together as a City Council and do a good job for the city.”
Another issue Estorga said he hopes to address is making the council more open and responsive to Guadalupe residents by scheduling two council meetings monthly. Currently, Guadalupe’s regularly scheduled meetings occur once a month.
“We have to plenty of time to serve the residents,” he said. “We need to have two meetings each month, not one.”