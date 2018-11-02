If elected to the Guadalupe City Council, Liliana Cardenas hopes to assist the city to raise more revenue and help local businesses operate more easily.
A resident of Guadalupe since she was 10, Cardenas is a graduate of Righetti High School. She graduated from UCSB with a degree in global studies and now works as a program adviser for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County.
After graduating from UCSB, Cardenas returned to her hometown and became involved with Guadalupe Lions Club. “I think it’s very important for people to come back and serve,” she said. “The ultimate reason why I am running for City Council is because I was really inspired by the volunteer work I’ve been doing with the Guadalupe Lions Club. So having been the charter president for them and seeing the positive impact that we can have, I was just inspired to do more.
“I also want to demonstrate that in Guadalupe there are people who have returned to their community to serve,” she said. “We have counselors, teachers that are continuing to serve and I want to be one of them working to create a positive change because I think our city has a lot of work to do.”
Cardenas said her top priority is making sure Guadalupe improves its financial state. “If we continue to have our budget as a top priority, our city’s financial troubles can be alleviated a little,” she said.
Cardenas said she believes the best route toward increasing city revenue and making Guadalupe healthier financially is for the City Council to assist local businesses and create an environment in which local merchants can thrive.
One example, Cardenas said, would be to amend city ordinances which place restrictions on the signage local businesses can put up.
“We have made steady progress and we have the Pasadera development, but it’s not enough,” she said. “We need more local businesses and we need people to shop and eat locally.”
To that end, Cardenas said she would work to assist in the development of a Guadalupe Chamber of Commerce.
“I would like to help in the cooperation between local residents and the city representatives — I think we need to collaborate more, in the sense of providing better communication as to when our City Council meetings are happening.
“Parks and recreation are huge for me,” Cardenas said. “Guadalupe used to have very healthy recreational activities for our youth — and we need to continue to have that. Going forward we need to be supporting the Boys & Girls Club, the library — which is also suffering — and having a strong focus on our parks.”