Element 7, a statewide cannabis grower and retailer, is the second dispensary to receive the green light from the Guadalupe City Council, and plans to open before the end of the year.
During the council meeting Tuesday, the three members who were present at the meeting — Mayor Ariston Julian, Liliana Cardenas and Gilbert Robles — voted unanimously to allow Element 7 to continue its pursuit of a cannabis business license, which will include the normal conditional use permit process.
"I'm someone who wears a lot of hats in the community and watching the candidates, some rose to the top," Robles said. "I've observed [people from Element 7] in places throughout our community and that's what informed my decision."
According to Josh Black, chief operating officer for the marijuana distribution company, the location at 859 Guadalupe St. will need renovations, but he expects the store to be up and running in a few months.
According to Black's presentation, Element 7 prides itself on focusing on cannabis as holistic medicine, bringing in customers and patients of all age ranges. He noted that Element 7 sells products that aren't just THC-based but are CBD-based and have medicinal properties.
The decision came two weeks after the council decided to allow two of the five marijuana retail candidates to continue with the permitting process, but only selected Root One to move forward. At the April 12 council meeting, members requested more information from Lompoc-based The Roots and Element 7 about their impacts to the community.
"Community impact absolutely has the most weight for us," Julian said. "At the end of the day, I believe the community benefit [of Element 7] is beyond what The Roots would have."
Besides his belief that Element 7 would have a stronger impact in the community, Julian noted the location of Element 7 was appealing.
Several community members were also on hand to advocate for the two dispensaries. Three spoke in favor of Element 7 and six for The Roots, including born-and-raised Guadalupe resident Javier Solis who worked for The Roots, and gave Julian and Public Safety Director Michael Cash a tour of the Lompoc facility.
"We had the pleasure to visit The Roots, and meet with a wonderful young man, Javier Solis," Julian said. "He's an impressive kid who went to university and is very impressive. At the end of the day, this decision sets the tone for the city."
Cardenas did signal her support for The Roots but agreed to follow the majority in supporting Element 7.
The council agreed to put the three applicants who hadn't received approval on a shortlist, rather than rejecting the businesses. That way, if the city chooses to expand operations, they will will have a quicker process, according to the council. Besides The Roots, candidates include Mr. Nice Guy, which has more than 25 dispensaries throughout California and Oregon; and HerbNJoy, whose nearly 10 dispensaries are mostly located in the Bay Area.
Last month, the council approved a marijuana processessing facility at 151 Obispo St. The 60,000-square-foot former cooling and packaging site will see marijuana trucked in from nearby growers for processing, including drying, trimming and packaging. That facility is expected to be up and running in July.
The two dispensaries and the processing facility are firsts in Guadalupe, after its council passed an ordinance in 2021 allowing cannabis businesses to apply.
City officials sought public comment at several hearings throughout the process, with most citizens expressing a willingness to allow one or two dispensaries in town.
"It's going to be a new challenge for sure. I know there are still some unknowns," Cash said. "This is a society and things are always changing. We've been involved with the process since Day One."