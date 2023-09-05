A lawn area between the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center, at right, and the Smith-Enos House, not visible at left, is depicted in this screen shot of a video tour presented through the live stream of a May meeting of the Santa Maria City Council.
The exterior of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center meeting space is designed to resemble a classic barn as a reminder of the city's agricultural heritage as depicted in this screen shot of a video tour of the site live streamed during a May meeting of the Santa Maria City Council.
A $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was approved by the Santa Maria City Council in May and will be added to $300,000 donated in 2022 by the nonprofit Santa Maria Japanese Community Center Inc. to build the facility.
The community center will also provide a venue for public events, according to a city staff report. The space will open through a large doorway onto a formal garden and patio that will give way to a wide lawn area, with the Smith-Enos House on the far side.
The Smith-Enos House, which Alex Posada, Recreation and Parks Department director said was built in about 1886, has been relocated from its original site south of East Battles Road and just across South Bradley Road from the current route of Highway 101.
“Typically, our venue facilities are gymnasiums,” Posada said. “This one is designed specifically to be an event space. … It’s going to be a great addition to the facilities that we have available to our residents — and for other groups to come in and use the facility for public meetings … .”
Strategically located near Santa Maria's two newest retail complexes, the park will offer easy freeway access and promises to be a year-round recreational destination for cultural events. Moreover, its prime location ensures that it will be easily accessible to the community, with two elementary schools, major retail centers, restaurants, and public transportation all within walking distance.