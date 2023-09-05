Enos Park concept 02.jpg

A lawn area between the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center, at right, and the Smith-Enos House, not visible at left, is depicted in this screen shot of a video tour presented through the live stream of a May meeting of the Santa Maria City Council.

 Contributed

The City of Santa Maria will celebrate the beginnings of a brand new park in Santa Maria Wednesday with a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Enos Ranch Park.

The park will be built near Bill Libbon Elementary School, north of Betteravia Road and the between Enos Ranch Business Center, in-between South College Drive and South Bradley Road. 

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a special groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m.

The Santa Maria City Council Meeting recorded May 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. More information at CityofSantaMaria.org.

Japanese Community Center garden and patio.jpg

The exterior of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center meeting space is designed to resemble a classic barn as a reminder of the city's agricultural heritage as depicted in this screen shot of a video tour of the site live streamed during a May meeting of the Santa Maria City Council.
