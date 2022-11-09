It appears Democrat Gregg Hart will take the new 37th Assembly District seat, if the unofficial results hold up after all ballots are tallied and the count is certified.

Hart amassed 46,465 votes, or 58% of ballots counted, to defeat Republican opponent Mike Stoker, who pulled in 33,589 votes for 42%, according to unofficial results reported by the California Secretary of State’s Office, with all 306 precincts partially reporting, as of about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said mail-in ballots received Election Day and those postmarked that day and received within seven days will be counted this week, along with provisional ballots, and those results are scheduled to be reported by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mike Stoker, EPA Southwest Region adminisrtrator, 2019.jpg

Republican Mike Stoker, who appears to have lost his bid for the 37th Assembly District seat, is shown presenting the WasteWise award to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in November 2019 as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Pacific Southwest Region.

.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you