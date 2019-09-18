Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host a grand reopening of the Visitors Information Center at 3 p.m. Friday, one hour prior to the start of Danish Days, after the center was placed under new management by the city.
Creative Visual Solutions owner Brenda Ball, director of digital media at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau for more than a decade, and husband Jim Ball were hired as the management contractors for the Visitor Information Center at 1637 Copenhagen Drive.
“We are looking forward to serving the global visitors of Solvang with professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Brenda Ball. “The Visitors Center is not only a service the city provides for visitors. Residents can utilize our services as well for more information about dining options, fun activities and special events in Solvang. We’re here to help everyone.”
The Visitors Information Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with extended hours during special event weekends like Danish Days, which kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday, and key Julefest events in December.
The city’s temporary contract with the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau ended Aug. 31, permitting the city to find alternate management services for the center.
During the Aug. 26 meeting, the City Council voted 3-2, with Robert Clark and Karen Waite dissenting, to stop negotiations with the Conference & Visitors Bureau.
Councilman Daniel Johnson was appointed to find a way to cover key CVB services, including managing the Visitors Information Center.
He then recruited Ball’s company to provide immediate services to ensure the center was open Labor Day, a city spokeswoman said.
A contract with Creative Visual Solutions to continue services through the end of the year was approved at the Sept. 9 meeting.