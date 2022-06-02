The California governor’s office has asked the U.S. Department of Energy to rewrite the rules on its nuclear power bailout program so Pacific Gas and Electric Co. can apply for money to keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant operating beyond its scheduled closure date.
A letter from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s cabinet secretary to the secretary of energy says Civil Nuclear Credit Program funds will help cover the costs of keeping the plant going to fill in power gaps as the state transitions to clean energy and avoid rolling blackouts.
Diablo Canyon currently provides about 8.5% of the total electricity generated in California and provides capacity during “net peak” evening hours, according to the letter.
But plant-opposing San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace said the governor’s attempt to bail out a private company is “misguided and irresponsible.”
Mothers for Peace claims the plant is old, unsafe, redundant and uneconomical; requiring ratepayer subsidies to keep it operating, and that lower-cost power from proliferating renewable sources has made it cheaper for PG&E to close the plant than to operate it.
Newsom's pitch
Cabinet Secretary Ana Matosantos’ letter, sent May 23 to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, asks for “a prompt response as this information is critical for California’s due diligence efforts and will help inform the state’s actions to maintain energy reliability as it continues leading in the transition to clean energy.”
Diablo Canyon’s twin reactors are scheduled for shutdown in 2024 and 2025 when their extended operating licenses will expire. Matosantos said the closure is due, in part, to economic circumstances.
“To maximize options to maintain electricity reliability as new projects come online, the state is evaluating a temporary delay of the planned retirement of [Diablo Canyon Power Plant],” she wrote.
Matosantos said that evaluation relies on determining Diablo Canyon's economic viability, which is based, in part, on whether the plant qualifies for funding during the first award period for the Civil Nuclear Credit Program.
In her letter, Matosantos suggested “a few minor adjustments” to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act guidelines issued in April for implementing the Civil Nuclear Credit Program would address “the unique circumstances” of Diablo Canyon.
The guidelines require a nuclear power plant to be operating “in a competitive electricity market” to be eligible for some of the $6 billion in the Civil Nuclear Credit Program.
But California has a regulated energy market, and the guidelines exclude reactors that recover more than 50% of their costs through cost-of-service regulation.
That would prevent PG&E from recovering significant costs it would incur to keep the plant open — performing necessary studies, investing in plant enhancements and obtaining licenses and permits — that would be considered operating losses.
Matosantos suggested changing the rules so Diablo Canyon would qualify for funds by deleting the paragraph that reads:
“Notwithstanding the amount of revenue a Nuclear Reactor receives as a result of clearing in energy, capacity or ancillary services markets, or through bilateral agreements, a Nuclear Reactor for which an applicant recovers more than 50% of the Nuclear Reactor’s cost from cost-of-service regulation or regulated contracts will not be deemed to compete in a competitive electricity market."
She also said the guidance should clarify that operating losses include “costs not recovered through cost-of-service ratemaking” and explicitly include “grid reliability and support for state clean energy goals, as well as emissions reductions, as a rationale for extending operations.”
Opponents' reaction
But Mothers for Peace disagree with some of Matosantos’ assertions.
“Diablo is financially underwater,” a spokeswoman said. “It costs more for PG&E to produce power than it’s actually worth. But, because of its existing subsidies, it has been able to survive.
The organization claimed Diablo Canyon’s above-market costs skyrocketed from $410 million in 2018 to $1.26 billion in 2020.
The Mothers quoted John Geesman, former chairman of the California Energy Commission, as saying the plant “is costing California ratepayers $3.44 million a day … in over-market charges” because solar and wind generation are much cheaper.
“Yet, because PG&E is guaranteed a 10.5% profit, regardless of the market, it is not in financial distress,” the spokeswoman said.
She added that the California Public Utilities Commission including Diablo Canyon as a stranded asset in the Power Charge Indifference Adjustment provides a cross-subsidy that helps keep the plant operating.
The Mothers pointed out that when PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2019 to remain operating in the face of billions of dollars in claims for the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion and starting the 2018 Camp fire, the 2019 Kincaid fire and other wildfires, Newsom said the company must be “completely transformed,” culturally and operationally.
“Going to bat for PG&E to secure funding for an old, dying, unsafe, money-sucking nuclear power plant does not speak to transformation on any level,” the spokeswoman said.